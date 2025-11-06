Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets UN Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Thursday with HE Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Joyce Msuya, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, held in Doha.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations, along with ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.