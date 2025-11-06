Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Executive Director Of UNFPA

Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Executive Director Of UNFPA


2025-11-06 02:00:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Thursday with HE Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Diene Keita on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development currently underway in Doha.

The meeting reviewed cooperation between the State of Qatar and UNFPA, exploring ways to support and strengthen it, while also discussing several issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN06112025000063011010ID1110306756



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search