Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Executive Director Of UNFPA
Doha: The Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Thursday with HE Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Diene Keita on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development currently underway in Doha.
The meeting reviewed cooperation between the State of Qatar and UNFPA, exploring ways to support and strengthen it, while also discussing several issues of mutual interest.
