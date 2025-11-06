Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Kazakhstan President Tokayev

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Washington, D.C., today ahead of planned celebrations for the 10-year anniversary of the C5+1 diplomatic platform. Secretary Rubio and President Tokayev discussed expanding opportunities for commercial trade and investment as well as increased cooperation with Kazakhstan in energy, technology, and infrastructure. The United States and Kazakhstan committed to deepening their partnership to secure critical minerals access and bolster energy security, while reinforcing U.S. supply chains and offering enhanced commercial opportunities for both Kazakhstan and our nation.