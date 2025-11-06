Novo Nordisk Announces Agreement With The U.S. Administration To Bring GLP-1S To More Americans At A Lower Cost



Obesity medicines coverage in U.S. Medicare Part D via a pilot programme, starting during 2026

Introduction of lower prices for Novo Nordisk's semaglutide medicines in U.S. Medicare Part D and Medicaid and in direct-to-patients cash channel Novo Nordisk currently expects an estimated negative low single-digit impact on global sales growth in 2026



Bagsværd, Denmark, 6 November 2025 – Today it was announced that Novo Nordisk has agreed with the U.S. Administration to lower drug prices beginning in 2026 and expand patient access and affordability for semaglutide medicines, including Wegovy® and Ozempic®, in U.S. Medicare Part D and Medicaid and in direct-to-patient cash channel. Medicare Part D coverage for anti-obesity medicines will be enabled through a pilot program designed to cover a majority of Part D beneficiaries. In addition, Novo Nordisk is expected to receive a three-year tariff exemption.

“Novo Nordisk has always worked to secure affordable access to our innovative medicines, and today's announcement will bring semaglutide medicines to more American patients at a lower cost” said Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk.“Importantly, this also expands obesity medication access in Medicare, which will allow people living with obesity to access authentic Wegovy®”.

Novo Nordisk currently expects an estimated direct, negative low single-digit impact on global sales growth in 2026. Implementation is expected to begin in 2026.

The forward-looking statements section on page 28 in the financial report for the first nine months of 2025 (Company Announcement No 31/2025) also apply to this company announcement. Novo Nordisk is expected to provide the financial outlook for 2026 in connection with the announcement of the full-year 2025 results on 4 February 2026.

Following today's announcement, Novo Nordisk and the U.S. Administration will finalise the details of the agreement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Market Abuse Regulation, Article 17.

