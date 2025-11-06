New York, USA, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market is Predicted to Surge at ~8% CAGR by 2032 Owing to the Rising Respiratory Disorders and Technological Advancements | DelveInsight

The global oxygen therapy equipment market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, increased utilization in critical care settings, and rapid technological advancements. The growing prevalence of COPD, asthma, and other chronic lung diseases has amplified the need for continuous oxygen support in both hospital and home care environments. In intensive care settings, oxygen devices play a vital role in managing patients with severe respiratory or cardiac conditions. Meanwhile, advancements such as AI-enabled concentrators, real-time monitoring systems, and compact, portable designs are enhancing treatment accuracy and user convenience. Collectively, these developments are accelerating adoption and reinforcing the market's upward momentum.

The global oxygen therapy equipment market size is expected to increase from ~ USD 3 billion in 2024 to ~ USD 6 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

The global oxygen therapy equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

The leading companies working in the oxygen therapy equipment market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, Inogen, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, ICU Medical, Inc., CAIRE Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Armstrong Medical, Vyaire Medical, Inc., Hamilton Medical, Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Allied Medical Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, HERSILL, Chart Industries, Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, GCE Group, Oxygen Solutions Inc., Besco Medical Limited, and others.

Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the oxygen therapy equipment market during the forecast period. Within the product type segment of the oxygen therapy equipment market, the system catheters category held the largest share in 2024.





Increase in the Cases of Respiratory Disorders

The rising incidence of chronic and acute respiratory disorders, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, sleep apnea, and pneumonia, is a major factor fueling the growth of the oxygen therapy equipment market. The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies COPD as one of the leading global causes of illness and death, especially among older adults and populations exposed to severe air pollution. Increasing cases of respiratory insufficiency and hypoxemia are driving greater demand for oxygen concentrators, cylinders, and portable oxygen systems. Additionally, lifestyle-related factors like smoking, exposure to toxic industrial gases, and worsening urban air quality are escalating respiratory health issues, boosting the use of oxygen therapy in hospitals as well as home care environments. As the burden of respiratory diseases rises, healthcare providers are increasingly focusing on long-term oxygen support solutions, thereby accelerating market expansion.

Significant Usage in Critical Care

Oxygen therapy equipment is indispensable in critical care settings, where maintaining proper oxygen levels is crucial for patient survival and recovery. Hospitals and ICUs are increasingly adopting advanced oxygen delivery systems to treat patients experiencing severe respiratory distress, postoperative complications, or cardiac issues. The rising number of emergency cases caused by respiratory failure, trauma, and sepsis is boosting the demand for efficient stationary concentrators, ventilators, and oxygen delivery devices. Moreover, innovations in monitoring and integrated oxygen flow technologies allow healthcare professionals to administer accurate oxygen concentrations, enhancing treatment outcomes. As critical care infrastructure expands and the focus on advanced respiratory support grows, the global market for oxygen therapy equipment continues to gain momentum.

Rapid Technical Innovation in Product Development

Ongoing technological advancements are reshaping the oxygen therapy equipment market by enhancing portability, efficiency, and patient comfort. The latest oxygen concentrators incorporate compact designs, extended battery life, automated oxygen flow control, and smart connectivity for remote monitoring and management. The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions enables continuous tracking of oxygen consumption and patient health data, improving treatment compliance and clinical outcomes. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on noise reduction, lightweight construction, and intuitive interfaces to elevate user experience, especially in home care environments. These developments are making oxygen therapy more accessible outside hospital settings, empowering patients to manage chronic respiratory conditions more independently. Consequently, rapid innovation is fueling greater market adoption and supporting sustained growth in the oxygen therapy equipment sector.

Regional Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Insights

North America, led by the United States, holds a dominant position in the global oxygen therapy equipment market, accounting for nearly 42% of the total market share in 2024. The increasing incidence of chronic respiratory disorders primarily fuels this dominance. As per DelveInsight's 2024 analysis, over 35.5 million Americans are affected by chronic lung diseases, including asthma and COPD. Within this group, about 11.5 million adults (4.6% of the U.S. adult population) have been diagnosed with COPD, encompassing both chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

Ongoing technological advancements, such as AI-enabled oxygen concentrators, real-time monitoring systems, and portable wearable devices, are transforming patient care by improving safety, compliance, and therapeutic outcomes. These innovations allow continuous oxygen level tracking, automatic oxygen flow regulation, and remote connectivity, ensuring consistent and efficient therapy while reducing the strain on healthcare systems.

In Europe, market growth is mainly driven by the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases, which often require frequent oxygen therapy. The rising number of chemotherapy procedures and the growing use of oxygen devices among pediatric patients are further driving demand.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing robust expansion, projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.27% between 2025 and 2032. This surge is attributed to the escalating prevalence of COPD, asthma, and other pulmonary conditions, coupled with a rapidly aging population requiring long-term oxygen support. India, China, and Japan are emerging as pivotal markets, with India expected to record the fastest growth rate in the coming years.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market



In June 2025, Inogen, Inc., a prominent medical technology company specializing in advanced respiratory solutions for home care, unveiled the Voxi 5, a new stationary oxygen concentrator (SOC) designed to enhance access to high-quality oxygen therapy for long-term care patients in the United States. This latest addition to Inogen's product lineup complements its range of portable oxygen concentrators, broadening market opportunities and capitalizing on the company's established distribution and sales channels.

In June 2025, VARON, a global respiratory care company, officially introduced a new platform specifically designed for the Mexican market, responding to the growing healthcare priority of providing reliable home oxygen therapy amid the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions in the country. In January 2025, Caire announced the launch of its new IntenOxy 5 stationary oxygen concentrator. According to the company, the device is now available for purchase in the United States and Puerto Rico, with plans to expand availability to Canada in the near future.

What is Oxygen Therapy Equipment?

Oxygen therapy equipment plays a crucial role in managing respiratory conditions by delivering supplemental oxygen to patients with insufficient oxygen levels in their blood. This equipment includes oxygen concentrators, cylinders, liquid oxygen systems, and accessories such as masks, nasal cannulas, and regulators. Technological advancements have led to the development of compact, portable oxygen concentrators that enhance patient mobility and independence, allowing individuals to maintain an active lifestyle while receiving continuous therapy. These devices are widely used in hospitals, clinics, and home care settings for conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and COVID-19-related respiratory distress.

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market CAGR ~8% Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Size by 2032 ~USD 6 Billion Key Oxygen Therapy Equipment Companies Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, Inogen, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, ICU Medical, Inc., CAIRE Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Armstrong Medical, Vyaire Medical, Inc., Hamilton Medical, Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Allied Medical Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, HERSILL, Chart Industries, Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, GCE Group, Oxygen Solutions Inc., Besco Medical Limited, and others

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Assessment



Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Segmentation



Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Segmentation By Product Type: Systems [HFNO (High-Flow Nasal Cannula Oxygenation) Devices, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, and Others] and Disposables and Accessories [Oxygen Masks, Nasal Cannulas, Resuscitator Bags, and Others]



Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Segmentation By Portability: Stationary and Portable



Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Segmentation By Application: COPD, Asthma, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, and Others



Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, and Others

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

