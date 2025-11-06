Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF Wins 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TLF; TLF.U) Brompton Funds (“Brompton”) is pleased to announce that Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF (“TLF”) has been named LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 Winner, Best Sector Equity Fund over ten years.(1)The Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds that have historically excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to peers. “We are honoured to receive this Lipper Award for TLF. This acknowledgement underscores our team's dedication to providing high-quality investment solutions and our ongoing focus on delivering strong long-term growth and reliable monthly income for our investors,” said Laura Lau, Chief Investment Officer at Brompton. TLF is designed to provide stable monthly distributions and the opportunity for capital gains by investing in an actively managed portfolio of large cap global technology companies. TLF offers a current distribution rate of 6.2% as of November 5, 2025. Over the last 10 years, TLF has delivered an 18.6% per annum total return, as of October 31, 2025. (2) About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected LSEG Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at . About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other Toronto Stock Exchange traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email ... or visit our website at . (1) LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, © 2025 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under license. LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 Winner, Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF, Best Sector Equity Fund over ten years, out of a total of 17 funds. The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of TLF for the period ending July 31, 2025 are as follows: 3 (3 years), 5 (5 years), 4 (10 years). The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

(2) See Performance table below.



Compound Annual Returns to October 31, 2025 1-Yr 3-Yr 5-Yr 10-Yr Since

Inception

TLF Since

Inception

TLF.U Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF (TLF)

25.2% 29.6% 18.3% 18.6% 14.8% - Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF (TLF.U)

28.0% 31.4% 19.8% - - 21.5%



Returns are for the periods ended October 31, 2025 and are unaudited. TLF inception date May 20, 2011. TLF.U inception date August 8, 2019. The table shows the ETF's compound return for each period indicated. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the ETF will perform in the future. The information shown is based on net asset value per unit and assumes that distributions made by the ETF during the periods shown were reinvested at net asset value per unit in additional units of the ETF. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the ETF will perform in the future.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETF, to the future outlook of the ETF and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETF. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“intend”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential”,“continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.