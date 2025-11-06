Evan Hirsch X Shopgoodwill® New York Fashion Week Looks Auctioned For Goodwill's Mission

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind partnership, ShopGoodwilland acclaimed designer Evan Hirsch brought thrift to the runway for New York Fashion Week this September. Now, fashion lovers everywhere have the unique opportunity to own a piece of this historic moment: the chance to own the gowns that dazzled on the runway. Starting November 10, several pieces from the“Found Opulence” collection will be auctioned off on ShopGoodwill - a chance to bring a piece of the iconic NYFW stage into your closet.

Hirsch hand-selected 15 pieces from the collection to be shared exclusively with secondhand shoppers, and each will include a handwritten, personalized note from the designer himself. The looks will be listed for auction with a starting price of $99.99 for a two-week window, offering bidders the opportunity to own one-of-a-kind couture pieces at an affordable price. Proceeds from the auction will directly support Goodwill's mission to help people find sustainable career pathways, making every bid a step toward a stronger and brighter future.

The collaboration between Evan Hirsch and ShopGoodwill marks a groundbreaking moment in the world of sustainable fashion. This partnership was born from a shared commitment to creativity, accessibility, and social impact. By upcycling and transforming donated garments sourced through ShopGoodwill and brick-and-mortar Goodwill stores, Hirsch crafted couture pieces that not only celebrate individual style but also champion the values of reuse and community support.

“Designing for ShopGoodwill's debut at New York Fashion Week was a dream come true. Each piece tells a story of transformation and hope, and I'm thrilled these dresses will continue that journey by supporting Goodwill's life-changing work,” said Evan Hirsch.

On September 13 in the packed ballroom of 3 West Club, Goodwill's mission, secondhand garments and the artistry of high fashion converged on the runways of New York Fashion Week, showcasing how secondhand materials can be elevated to the highest levels of design. The partnership demonstrates ShopGoodwill and the broader Goodwill network's dedication to providing unique, affordable fashion while supporting workforce development and sustainable career pathways for people across the country.

“This auction is more than a sale-it's an invitation to own a piece of history and invest in brighter futures. We're proud to see the excitement from the runway extend to our ShopGoodwill community,” said George Burt, COO of ShopGoodwill.

Here's a look at the pieces from the collection that will be auctioned:

- White jumpsuit: Draping and hand-appliqued beaded panels and sleeves (Size 6)

- White high neck gown: Ruched navy skirt, hand-applied beaded belt, collar, and cuffs (Size 4)

- Navy blue sequin tee length dress: Brooch pin embellishments (Size 8)

- Blue embroidered lace gown: White slip dress underneath (Size 4)

- Halter top floral dress: Full flowing skirt (Size 4)

- Red Mikado gown: Side draping and beaded floral embellishment (Size 14)

- Orange one shoulder jersey dress: Hand embroidered appliques and draped panel (Size 6)

- Embroidered top dress: Ombre satin skirt, detachable pleated cuff sleeves (Size 2)

- Taffeta top dress: Printed organza ball gown skirt, beaded bolero cape (Size 2)

- Grey taffeta top dress: Black Mikado trumpet skirt, bow applique (Size 12)

- Black and white wool corset top: High-low satin draping, velvet pencil skirt (Size 6)

- Satin cocktail dress: Feather and tulle applique (Size 2)

- Suit with hand-appliqued lace overlay: Built-in cape, matching lace stripe pants (Jacket: 40R, Pants: 34x30)

- Tie back striped top dress: Vintage brooch, silk charmeuse draped skirt, side draped panels (Size 4)

- Lace stretch dress: Hand embellished beaded straps, vintage cameo brooch, symmetrical tiered lace skirt (Size 4)



The auction starts on November 10. Each piece will be listed individually with a 14-day bidding window starting and ending at various times on November 24. Shoppers will need to create a ShopGoodwill account to place their bid. Winners will be notified via email when the auction window closes.



Don't miss your chance to own a piece of runway history and support Goodwill's mission. Visit ShopGoodwill on November 10 to place your bid!



About ShopGoodwill

ShopGoodwill is the first e-commerce auction platform created, owned, and operated by a nonprofit organization, and the exclusive online marketplace for the Goodwill network.

ShopGoodwill was designed to provide an engaging online shopping destination that would further the Goodwill mission of helping people with training, education, and employment opportunities. Today, more than 135+ Goodwill organizations sell unique secondhand items on the site, including art, antiques, collectibles, apparel, jewelry, electronics, and more. More than 85% of the revenue from these auction sales fund Goodwill's life-changing workforce development and job placement programs for people across the country.

As the pioneer of online sustainable shopping, ShopGoodwill continues to be the trusted digital bridge for Goodwill sellers and shoppers to forge long-term relationships that help people advance themselves and their communities. More than $2.9 billion in revenue has been generated on ShopGoodwill since its launch in 1999. The e-commerce site was created by and continues to be operated by Goodwill of Orange County, CA. To learn more, visit ShopGoodwill.



