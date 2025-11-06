Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 44 - 2025


2025-11-06 12:01:18
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from October 27 th to October 31 st 2025
Name of the issue Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)		 Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/10/2025 FR0010259150 600 119,65000 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/10/2025 FR0010259150 900 119,86667 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/10/2025 FR0010259150 300 119,30000 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/10/2025 FR0010259150 2700 120,13244 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/10/2025 FR0010259150 300 119,30000 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/10/2025 FR0010259150 1500 119,30107 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/10/2025 FR0010259150 200 119,36650 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/10/2025 FR0010259150 2700 119,63256 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/10/2025 FR0010259150 300 121,10000 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/10/2025 FR0010259150 300 121,00 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/10/2025 FR0010259150 171 121,10000 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/10/2025 FR0010259150 2705 120,89397 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/10/2025 FR0010259150 300 121,40000 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/10/2025 FR0010259150 1000 121,20000 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/10/2025 FR0010259150 300 121,20000 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/10/2025 FR0010259150 2256 121,58293 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/10/2025 FR0010259150 300 122,08267 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/10/2025 FR0010259150 1000 122,10000 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/10/2025 FR0010259150 300 121,90000 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/10/2025 FR0010259150 2400 121,84713 XPAR
20532 120,67970

