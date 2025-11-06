Needle-Free Devices, Technologies And Global Markets (2025-2030) Featuring Profiles Of GSK, Novartis, Viatris, Pharmajet And Other Key Players

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities for needle-free devices lie in technological advancements, regional expansion across Asia-Pacific and MEA, and growing applications in vaccines, pain management, and insulin delivery. Strategic alliances and innovations from major players like GSK and Novartis can further drive growth.
Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Needle-Free Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global market for needle-free devices is witnessing remarkable growth, with valuations projected to rise from $17.0 billion in 2025 to $27.7 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2025 through 2030. This trend underscores a significant shift in healthcare delivery methods, driven by innovations in needle-free drug delivery systems.
Advancements in medical technology and consumer demand for patient-friendly treatment solutions are propelling the needle-free drug delivery market. This non-invasive method is revolutionizing therapeutic applications across various fields, including diabetes, oncology, and immunology. Its benefits in enhancing patient compliance, reducing healthcare costs, and improving the safety of drug administration align with the increasing global emphasis on patient-centric care.
Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in developing needle-free solutions, which promise a more efficient and less painful drug delivery process. These innovations are particularly advantageous for chronic disease management, vaccine distribution, and biologic therapy administration, providing an effective alternative that improves patient experience.
As the technology continues to evolve, the prospects for needle-free drug delivery systems are promising. This growth can be attributed not only to technological advancements but also to a broader recognition of the need for safer, more convenient drug administration methods. The era of needle-free drug delivery heralds a future where healthcare becomes more accessible and less invasive for patients worldwide.
Report Scope
This comprehensive report offers qualitative and quantitative data on the global market dynamics and trends for needle-free devices. It evaluates recent technological advancements and product performance, including analyses of popular products, clinical trials, and new product approvals. The market prospects for the five key regions-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)-are discussed alongside profiles of leading companies and their strategic initiatives.
The global market is segmented by product type into needle-free injectors, inhaler technologies, transdermal patch technologies, and other novel technologies. It is further segmented by application into vaccines, pain management, insulin delivery, pediatric injections, and others, while end-users include hospitals and clinics, homecare settings, and research and academic institutions. Market estimates are based on 2024 as the base year, with forecasts extending from 2025 through 2030.
The report includes:
49 data tables and 56 additional tables providing in-depth market insights. An overview of the global needle-free devices and technologies market. Analysis of global market trends with data from 2022 to 2025 and projected Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) through 2030. Highlights of current and future market potential and quantification by product type, application, end-user, and region. An assessment of recent developments, key technological updates, and product performance within the needle-free devices sector. Insights into various needle-free technologies utilized in drug delivery and their application areas. Discussion on government regulations influencing the global needle-free devices market. Identification of challenges and solutions for commercialization potential, including ESG trends. Market share analysis of key companies, their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other market strategies, supplemented by relevant patent analysis. Company profiles of major industry players such as GSK plc., Novartis AG, Viatris Inc., and PharmaJet.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Macroeconomic Factors Healthcare Infrastructure and Spending Regulatory and Policy Landscape Technological Advances and Funding Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
Regulatory Scenario in the U.S. Regulatory Scenario in Europe
Chapter 5 Emerging Trends and Pipeline Analysis
Emerging Trends Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Breakdown by Product Type Market Breakdown by Application Market Breakdown by End-User Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Needle-Free Devices: ESG Perspective
Companies Featured
Akra Dermojet Aptargroup Inc. Arx LLC Astrazeneca Avaxzipen Crossject Endo Inc. GSK PLC Halozyme Inc. Mika Medical Co. Novartis AG Nugen Medical Devices Pharmajet Presspart Verwaltungs GmbH Viatris Inc.
Global Needle-Free Devices Market
