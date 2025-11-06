Channel Medsystems Surpasses 5,000 Cerene® Cryotherapy Procedures, Marking Milestone In Women's Health Innovation
Cerene is an FDA-approved endometrial cryoablation device designed to be used in a gynecologist's office without general anesthesia or operating-room resources. The milestone reflects expanding adoption across hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and private OB/GYN practices nationwide.
“Reaching 5,000 cases demonstrates how quickly Cerene has become an integral part of the modern gynecologist's toolkit,” said Paul Russo, Vice President of Sales at Channel Medsystems.“Physicians appreciate its ease of use, patients appreciate the comfort and safety, and health systems appreciate the efficiency and economics of an in-office treatment that delivers long-term relief.”
The 5,000-procedure milestone follows a period of accelerated momentum for Channel Medsystems, which continues to expand its national footprint through commercial team growth, strategic partnerships, physician education programs, and growing payer coverage. The company's focus on advancing cryotherapy as a new standard of care in heavy menstrual bleeding supports its mission to empower every woman to take control of her health journey.
“Each Cerene procedure represents a woman choosing to address heavy bleeding and dysmenorrhea in a way that fits her life,” said Nelson Whistance, President and Chief Executive Officer of Channel Medsystems.“This milestone validates both the clinical impact of cryotherapy and the dedication of our growing network of providers who are redefining care for women everywhere.”
About Channel Medsystems
Channel Medsystems is a privately held company dedicated to transforming women's healthcare globally through the development and commercialization of its flagship product, the Cerene® Cryotherapy Device. Cerene is a non-hormonal, incision-free treatment designed to provide safe, effective, and convenient therapy for women suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) and dysmenorrhea . Offering a modern alternative to invasive surgery or long-term medications, Channel Medsystems is committed to improving patient outcomes, broadening access, and empowering women with greater control over their care.
For more information, please visit .
Media Contact:
Tara Murphy
Vice President, Marketing
Channel Medsystems
...
215-620-3004
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment