Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market Size And Share Outlook - Forecast Trends And Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)

The Saudi Arabia PE pipes market size attained a volume of 273.67 KMT in 2024. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to reach 463.06 KMT by 2034.



The Saudi Arabia PE pipes market is witnessing steady growth, driven by expanding infrastructure projects, increasing urbanization, and rising investments in water supply, irrigation, and sewage systems. Government initiatives like Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasize sustainable development and modernization of utilities, are further boosting demand for high-performance polyethylene piping systems across residential, industrial, and agricultural sectors. A notable example is the Jeddah Central project, a USD 20 billion development encompassing 5.7 million square meters. This initiative is expected to create 25,000 jobs and contribute over USD 12.5 billion to the national GDP by 2030. Such large-scale projects necessitate advanced piping solutions, further driving the demand for PE pipes.

The competitive landscape of Saudi Arabia PE pipes market is dominated by both regional and international players, with companies focusing on product innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence. Local manufacturers benefit from proximity to raw material sources and growing public sector demand, while global firms often collaborate with Saudi-based distributors or invest in local manufacturing to meet regional standards and reduce lead times. In October 2024, an agreement was signed between Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipe Co. (SVCP) and Qatar's Laffan Pipes Factory to establish a joint venture focused on producing and trading durable pipes and related components. Such alliances aim to enhance production capabilities and meet the growing regional demand.

Increasing desalination projects

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest investors in desalination projects across the world. At the 3rd MENA Desalination Projects Forum, in March 2022, the country announced around 60 water projects amounting to USD 9.33 billion to increase its desalination capacity to 7.5 million cubic meters of water per day in 2027 from 2.54 cubic meters per day in 2021. This ambitious expansion supports Saudi Arabia's efforts to secure a sustainable water supply for its growing population and industrial sectors, underscoring the importance of robust water infrastructure, including the extensive use of polyethylene pipes for efficient distribution, thereby propelling the Saudi Arabia PE pipes market development.

Sustainable water infrastructure

As the adoption of PE pipes, such as HDPE pipes increases to transport water, it can help Saudi Arabia achieve its sustainable water infrastructure goal. Neom is a planned city in Tabuk Province, designed to be a hub for innovation and sustainability. The city includes various regions such as Oxagon, a floating industrial complex, and Neom Bay, which will feature residential areas and infrastructure. The development's focus on renewable energy and sustainable living suggests the use of HDPE pipes for water supply and distribution systems, supporting the growth of the Saudi Arabia PE pipes market.

Rapid urbanisation

Rapid urbanisation in Saudi Arabia is creating a demand for efficient and quality public services, including safe drinking water. PE pipes are resistant to corrosion making them an excellent option of water piping systems. As per the Saudi Arabia PE pipes market analysis, in 2023, the Saudi Arabian government allocated USD 9.17 billion for Saudi's infrastructural development. Saudi Arabia's population growth is exerting pressure on its existing infrastructure, especially water infrastructure. PE pipes help to efficiently distribute water into homes and industries.

Growing mining sector

Mining is a key sector of the economic diversification plan that is part of the Vision 2030 project. The mining sector comes third after oil and gas and petrochemicals as the key factor in the industrial growth of the Kingdom, thereby boosting the Saudi Arabia PE pipes market expansion. In March 2025, the kingdom was awarded mining exploration licenses to several firms, including India's Vedanta and a consortium of local Ajlan & Bros and China's Zijin Mining, covering regions like Jabal Sayid and Al Hajar, known for rich deposits of base and precious metals such as copper, zinc, gold, and silver. These licenses encompass a total area of 4,788 square kilometers, with an investment of approximately 366 million riyals (USD 97.6 million) planned over three years.

Investments in insulated piping solutions

The Saudi Arabia PE pipes market is growing as a result of the growing use of insulated polyethylene piping systems brought about by the expansion of infrastructure development throughout urban and industrial zones. The thermal efficiency, resistance to corrosion, and adaptability to harsh desert conditions make these systems popular. Applications where long service life and low maintenance are crucial, like district cooling, water transport, and industrial utilities, are seeing an increase in their utilization.

The expanded use of cutting-edge insulation technologies in the nation's pipeline networks is also being aided by a growing emphasis on environmentally friendly and energy-efficient building techniques. In July 2024, for instance, Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. was awarded contracts for USD 10 million for infrastructure projects in Mekkah, Madinah, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The insulation technology XTRU-THERM would be used in these projects.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Saudi Arabia PE pipes market are focusing on expanding production capacities and enhancing product quality to meet growing domestic demand. They are investing in advanced manufacturing technologies and adopting international standards to improve durability and performance. Collaborations with construction and utility sectors are also being strengthened to secure large-scale projects, while emphasizing sustainability and cost efficiency in their product offerings.

These companies in the Saudi Arabia PE pipes market are also exploring export opportunities within the Gulf region to leverage regional infrastructure growth. Innovation in pipe materials and customization options is gaining traction, allowing them to cater to diverse applications such as water supply, sewage, and oil and gas pipelines. Strengthening after-sales services and technical support remains a priority to maintain competitive advantage and customer loyalty.

Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd.

Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd. specializes in manufacturing high-quality polyethylene pipes and fittings for water and industrial applications. The company is known for its advanced technology, strict quality control, and adherence to international standards. It serves diverse sectors by providing durable, corrosion-resistant pipe solutions, contributing significantly to infrastructure projects within Saudi Arabia.

Alwasail Industrial Company

Alwasail Industrial Company manufactures and supplies a wide range of plastic piping systems, including PE pipes. The company focuses on innovation, product reliability, and customer satisfaction. It caters to water, sewage, and industrial sectors, supporting Saudi Arabia's growing infrastructure and environmental initiatives through efficient pipeline solutions.

Al Tamam Modern Plastic Factory

Al Tamam Modern Plastic Factory produces polyethylene pipes and fittings tailored for municipal and industrial use. It emphasizes quality manufacturing processes and compliance with industry standards. The company serves key sectors, facilitating reliable water distribution and sewage management systems essential for urban development in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Hepco LLC

Saudi Hepco LLC is a prominent manufacturer of polyethylene piping systems, offering durable and high-performance solutions for water, gas, and industrial applications. It invests in advanced technology and quality assurance to meet evolving market demands. The company supports infrastructure growth by providing efficient and sustainable piping products across Saudi Arabia.

Other key players in the Saudi Arabia PE pipes market report are Al-Jubail Sanitary Pipe Factory, Al-Munif Factory Company, and Green Pipes Factory, among others.

