Massive Fire Destroys Home Of Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra In Miami

The home of Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was severely damaged by a massive fire early Thursday morning, officials said, according to the Associated Press. There were no immediate reports of injuries, and Spoelstra was not at home when the blaze broke out.

Miami-Dade County fire officials said the blaze was called in around 4:36 a.m. Spoelstra and the Heat played in Denver on Wednesday night and their charter flight back to Miami did not land until 5:11 a.m.

Spoelstra arrived at the home shortly after the plane landed, with several fire crews working to try to contain the blaze. Smoke was still seen rising over parts of the property more than three hours after the first fire trucks arrived, but officials declared the blaze as contained around that time.

Fire officials said more than 20 units responded to the blaze, battling the flames both from the ground and the air. According to county officials, the fire was contained within property owned by Spoelstra, and no nearby homes were affected.

Property records indicate that Spoelstra purchased the five-bedroom, six-bathroom residence in December 2023.

(With inputs from AP)