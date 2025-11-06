Massive Fire Destroys Home Of Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra In Miami
Miami-Dade County fire officials said the blaze was called in around 4:36 a.m. Spoelstra and the Heat played in Denver on Wednesday night and their charter flight back to Miami did not land until 5:11 a.m.
Spoelstra arrived at the home shortly after the plane landed, with several fire crews working to try to contain the blaze. Smoke was still seen rising over parts of the property more than three hours after the first fire trucks arrived, but officials declared the blaze as contained around that time.
Fire officials said more than 20 units responded to the blaze, battling the flames both from the ground and the air. According to county officials, the fire was contained within property owned by Spoelstra, and no nearby homes were affected.Also Read | Top NYC fire official quits over Zohran Mamdani's anti-Israel stance
Property records indicate that Spoelstra purchased the five-bedroom, six-bathroom residence in December 2023.
(With inputs from AP)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment