India, Finland Agree To Strengthen Ties In Trade, Digitalisation And AI

MENAFN - IANS) Helsinki, Nov 6 (IANS) India and Finland held 13th Foreign Office Consultations in Helsinki on Thursday and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, while agreeing to further strengthen ties in trade and investment, digitalisation, quantum computing, 5G/6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), sustainability, clean technologies, circular economy, education, research and development, people-to-people ties and mobility.

"India considers Finland a valued partner in the EU and in the Nordic region. Finnish side reiterated its support for early conclusion of India-EU-FTA. The sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," he added.

On August 30, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen, with discussions focused on the Ukraine conflict and its ramifications

"Had a telecon today with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen. Our discussions centered around the Ukraine conflict and its ramifications. India should not be unfairly targeted in that context. We have always advocated dialogue and diplomacy," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier on August 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a productive telephonic conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors, including trade, technology and sustainability.

"President Stubb shared his assessment on the recent meetings held between the leaders of Europe, the United States and Ukraine in Washington on resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflict and early restoration of peace and stability," a statement released by MEA said,

President Stubb reiterated Finland's support for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). He affirmed support for the success of the AI Impact Summit scheduled to be hosted by India in 2026.