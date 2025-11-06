Daniel Schneider
- Professor of Social Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
Daniel Schneider is the Malcolm Wiener Professor of Social Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, where he is co-director of The Shift Project. His current research focuses on how precarious and unpredictable work schedules affects household economic security and worker and family health and wellbeing.Experience
- 2022–present Malcolm Wiener Professor of Social Policy, Harvard Kennedy School 2020–2022 Professor of Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School 2014–2020 Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of California, Berkeley
