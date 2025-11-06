$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Daniel Schneider

Daniel Schneider


2025-11-06 10:07:33
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Social Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
Profile Articles Activity

Daniel Schneider is the Malcolm Wiener Professor of Social Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, where he is co-director of The Shift Project. His current research focuses on how precarious and unpredictable work schedules affects household economic security and worker and family health and wellbeing.

Experience
  • 2022–present Malcolm Wiener Professor of Social Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
  • 2020–2022 Professor of Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
  • 2014–2020 Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of California, Berkeley

The Conversation

MENAFN06112025000199003603ID1110306036



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search