"E-Housing's multilingual real estate specialists assisting an international client at the company's Tokyo headquarters, symbolizing its 2025 award as the Best Real Estate Agency for Foreigners."Voted Best Real Estate Agency in Japan for Foreigners 2025, E-Housing leads Tokyo with multilingual support, transparent service, and expat-friendly housing.

E-Housing has officially been named the Best Real Estate Agency for Foreigners in 2025, solidifying its position as Tokyo's leading property service for international residents, investors, and relocating professionals. The recognition follows a nationwide consumer survey evaluating more than 50 major agencies serving non-Japanese clients.

Comprehensive Services Built for Foreign Clients

E-Housing earned top scores across five categories-customer satisfaction, multilingual support, transparency, local market expertise, and foreign-client experience. The agency's dedication to simplifying the property process for non-Japanese residents has positioned it as the first choice for anyone searching for foreigner-friendly housing in Tokyo.

From helping first-time renters secure an apartment without a Japanese guarantor to supporting multinational corporations with executive relocations, E-Housing provides end-to-end solutions that remove language and procedural barriers. Its multilingual team offers consultation in English, Mandarin, Korean, and Japanese, ensuring that clients understand every step of their rental or purchase journey.

“This award is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us,” said Aziz Nishanov, Chief Marketing Officer at E-Housing.“Navigating Japan's property market can be challenging for newcomers. Our mission is to make that process transparent, reliable, and welcoming for everyone-whether they are renting, buying, or investing.”

Why E-Housing Stands Out in 2025



Multilingual Support: Full assistance in English, Mandarin, and Korean for communication and contract clarity.

Foreigner-Friendly Listings: Exclusive access to properties open to non-Japanese tenants and buyers, including flexible lease options and corporate housing.

Legal and Visa Documentation Help: Guidance on residence status, registration, and required documentation for smooth transactions.

Local Insights: Area consultations covering transport, international schools, dining, and community recommendations.

Corporate Relocation Services: Customized programs for companies moving international staff to Japan. Transparent Pricing: No hidden fees, with clear breakdowns of key money, deposits, and agency costs.



Connecting Global Residents to Tokyo Living

Since its founding, E-Housing has completed thousands of successful transactions for international residents across Minato, Shibuya, Chiyoda, and other key districts in Tokyo. The agency's approach combines modern digital property tools with personalized consultation to match each client with a home that fits their lifestyle.

E-Housing's foreigner-friendly housing database is one of the largest in Tokyo, featuring fully furnished options, luxury rentals, and investment properties ideal for short- or long-term stays. Each listing is verified to ensure compliance with Japan's real-estate regulations and suitability for international clients.

The company's award coincides with Japan's continued rise as a top relocation destination. In 2025, Tokyo's foreign population reached a record 630,000 residents, highlighting the growing demand for internationally oriented real-estate services.

“We believe that finding a home should be about comfort, not compromise,” Nishanov added.“E-Housing bridges the gap between international expectations and Japan's property landscape-bringing global standards of service to the heart of Tokyo.”

About E-Housing

E-Housing is Tokyo's premier real-estate agency specializing in services for foreign clients. Established in 2023, the company provides residential and commercial property solutions designed for international lifestyles. With a multilingual team and deep understanding of Japan's housing market, E-Housing continues to redefine how foreigners find homes in Japan.

For more information about Tokyo's Best Real Estate Agency for Foreigners 2025, visit e-housing