Purple Heart Homes Launches Inaugural“Hearts For The Holidays” Campaign Presented By FOX Sports

STATESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Heart Homes has launched its inaugural Hearts for the Holidays campaign, a nationwide year-end giving and volunteer initiative designed to inspire Americans to give, move and serve in support of Veterans. Presented by FOX Sports, the campaign runs from November 6 through December 31. FOX Sports is sponsoring the campaign and contributing national media value to elevate awareness. FOX Sports employees will also participate in a ramp build on November 10 at the company's Charlotte, N.C., office to kick off the campaign.

The Hearts for the Holidays campaign builds on Purple Heart Homes' mission of“Healing Hearts One Home at a Time,” connecting supporters emotionally to the Veterans the organization serves while raising essential funds to sustain and expand its programs in 2026. The campaign goal is to raise $250,000 to complete 25 Veteran home projects next year through Purple Heart Homes' programs.

“Hearts for the Holidays represents more than a fundraising effort, it's a movement of gratitude, generosity, and action,” said John Gallina, CEO and co-founder of Purple Heart Homes.“We're inviting every American to be part of something they can see, touch, and feel. Every dollar represents another step toward healing hearts one home at a time.”

Throughout the campaign, Purple Heart Homes will share stories of Veterans served, highlight donor impact and celebrate community engagement across social media and email platforms. The campaign will culminate in a year-end impact message recognizing the collective efforts of donors, partners and participants.

The Hearts for the Holidays campaign is part of Purple Heart Homes' broader strategic commitment to expand its impact and ensure that all Veterans have a safe place to call home. You can join the mission and become fundraiser today, by visiting purplehearthomesusa Supporters of the campaign wishing to provide matching gifts should contact Jennifer Gipp, VP Philanthropy & Marketing by emailing ...

About Purple Heart Homes

Co-founded by two combat-wounded Veterans, Purple Heart Homes has been bringing communities together to provide safe, barrier-free housing solutions for qualified Veterans since its founding in 2008. A nonprofit organization based in Statesville, N.C., PHH supports service-connected disabled and senior Veterans from all eras across all 50 states and Puerto Rico through a growing network of local chapters. Programs include critical home repairs and renovations to help Veterans live independently in their homes, home ownership programs and transitional housing through partnerships with other nonprofit organizations. Learn more at.

