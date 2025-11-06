Lung Cancer Screening Provides A Lifeline, But Greater Participation Needed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scripps Health program is saving lives through early detection

San Diego, CA, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November is lung cancer awareness month, a time to focus on what is by far the most lethal form of cancer in the United States. Fortunately, screening tests are now available for lung cancer, offering a potentially lifesaving opportunity to detect the disease early, when treatments can be most effective.

While lung cancer screening has been available in the U.S. for about a decade, participation has been low. A recent study shows that less than 20% of eligible Americans are up to date with their recommended lung cancer screenings. By comparison, participation rates for breast (80%) and colorectal screenings (67%) are much higher.

In 2022 Scripps Health launched the Jana Oliphant Hackett Lung Cancer Screening Program. It is open to people who meet the screening criteria established by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. This includes those between age 50-80 who have a history of smoking a pack or more a day for 20 years, and who either currently smoke or have quit in the last 15 years.

Samir Makani, MD is an interventional pulmonologist with Scripps Cancer Center and medical director of Scripps' lung cancer screening program. He notes that five-year survival rates are much higher when lung cancer is detected early. But nationally, only 29% of lung cancers are diagnosed at an early stage. He says greater participation in screening could translate into more lives saved, so increasing public awareness of this option is critical.

Approximately 1,400 people have enrolled in Scripps' lung cancer screening program since it began, and over 65% of participants have returned for a second annual scan, well above the national average. The Scripps program has found several early-stage lung cancers, which have been treated for cure.

Lung cancer screening at Scripps involves a comprehensive range of services. These include tobacco cessation education and coaching; a shared decision-making visit to discuss the risks and benefits of screening; low-dose CT scans on an annual basis; and a database to monitor and analyze lung nodules over time.

The screening program's associate medical director is Nikunj Patel, MD, a Scripps Cancer Center radiologist and Scripps Clinic physician. The program's dedicated nurse practitioner is Andrea De Benedictis.

In 2025, an estimated 226,650 new cases of lung cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S., making it the third-most prevalent form of cancer. But it is the No. 1 cause of cancer-related deaths, with 124,730 people expected to die from the disease this year – more than colorectal cancer (No. 2) and pancreatic cancer (No. 3) combined. Approximately 86% of lung cancers in the U.S. are caused by smoking.

The Scripps program was made possible through a generous philanthropic gift from the family of Jana Oliphant Hackett, a lifelong athlete and nonsmoker who passed away from advanced-stage lung cancer in 2021. Don and Judy Oliphant and Terry Hackett gave a combined $2 million to launch to program. Her family members hope the program will spare others from facing a similar ordeal through early detection. Jana was Terry's wife and Don's sister.

Screening tests are for people without symptoms but who meet criteria for recommended screenings. By contrast, diagnostic tests are for people who have symptoms that require further investigation.

Scripps' lung cancer screening program is available to patients who are referred to the program by their Scripps primary care physician. Efforts are under way to open the program to other referring providers outside of Scripps. More information on the Jana Oliphant Hackett Lung Cancer Screening Program at Scripps is available by calling 858-554-LUNG, or visiting .

