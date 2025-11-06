Priyanka Chopra Shares An Adorable Picture Of Her Big Kid Malti Marie

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her social media account to share an adorable picture of her little girl, Malti Marie.

The actress shared a picture of her little daughter standing beside her young friend, with both showing their backs to the camera. Going by the looks of it, it seems the actress had candidly clicked the two little girls while they were busy in their own baby talks. She captioned it as“My Big Kid”, with a heart emoticon.

The actress, is currently in Hyderabad, away from her daughter, for the shoot of her upcoming movie starring South star Mahesh Babu, helmed by SS Rajamouli Taking to the stories section of her social media account, PeeCee recently shared a video showing the streets of Hyderabad, tagging Mahesh Babu in the clip. The south star, resharing her story on his social media account, wrote,“Welcome back, Desi Girl... You'll remember this trip,” to which Priyanka replied,“Looking forward.”

The actress, who had recently joined husband Nick Jonas on his musical tour, had shared an umpteen number of photos and videos on her social media account straight from her husband Nick Jonas' music concert in Florida. Amongst all the photos and videos, one video that had caught everyone's attention was of her daughter Malti Marie in her fun and cute element.

In the video, Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie were seen watching Nick Jonas perform live at the concert. What had caught attention was the way little Malti desperately was seen trying to climb the stairs leading to the stage just to run to her father, who was performing live at a houseful location.

Priyanka was seen gently holding her frock from behind to keep her away from running straight onto the stage during the live concert.