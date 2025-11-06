Middlefield Wins Three 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

Middlefield Real Estate Dividend Class is designed to provide investors with stable monthly income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of high-quality global real estate companies. Since its launch in 2011, the Fund has taken an active management approach, leveraging Middlefield's real estate expertise to identify leading real estate businesses with growing cash flows and increasing dividends.

Middlefield U.S. Equity Dividend Class is an actively managed, high conviction portfolio of leading U.S. companies that pay stable and growing dividends. Since its inception in 2014, the Fund has offered investors a combination of income and growth while tapping into opportunities in the world's largest and most dynamic economy.

About Middlefield

Founded in 1979, Middlefield is a Toronto-based asset manager specializing in innovative investment solutions. Over the past 45 years, we have developed a disciplined investment process across six core equity income mandates: Real Estate, Healthcare, Innovation, Infrastructure, Energy, and Diversified Income. We focus on high-quality companies with strong cash flow and dividend growth potential.

Our investment solutions include award-winning ETFs and Mutual Funds, designed to meet the needs of advisors, institutional investors, and individual investors. Backed by a dedicated team, we strive to deliver superior returns through expertise and disciplined portfolio management.

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For greater detail on the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards and Lipper Leader Ratings, including the rating methodology, please visit lipperfundawards. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

The 2025 Awards were based on best risk-adjusted performance for the periods ended July 31, 2025.

Performance for Funds: Middlefield Real Estate Dividend Class Series F was awarded the LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Real Estate Equity category for the three and five-year periods ending July 31, 2025, out of a classification total of 15 and 14 funds, respectively. Performance for the Fund for the period ending July 31, 2025, is as follows: 8.6% (1 year), 4.8% (3 years), 5.9% (5 years), 5.8% (10 years) and 8.9% (since inception - September 30, 2011). The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the Fund as of July 31, 2025, are as follows: 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years) and 5 (10 years). Middlefield U.S. Equity Dividend Class Series F was awarded the LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the U.S. Dividend & Income Equity category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2025, out of a classification total of 20 funds. Performance for the Fund for the period ending July 31, 2025, is as follows: 10.8% (1 year), 18.5% (3 year), 13.4% (5 year), 9.9% (10 year) and 11.2% (since inception - June 17, 2014). The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the Fund as of July 31, 2025, are as follows: 5 (3 years), 2 (5 year) and 1 (10 year).

About Lipper Leader Ratings: The highest 20% of funds in each category are named LSEG Lipper Leaders for that particular rating and receive a score of 5, the next 20% receive a score of 4, the middle 20% are scored 3, the next 20% are scored 2 and the lowest 20% are scored 1. The Lipper Leader Ratings for each fund are subject to change every month.

Disclaimer: This material has been prepared for informational purposes only without regard to any particular user's investment objectives or financial situation. This communication constitutes neither a recommendation to enter into a particular transaction nor a representation that any product described herein is suitable or appropriate for you. Investment decisions should be made with guidance from a qualified professional. The opinions contained in this report are solely those of Middlefield Limited (“ML”) and are subject to change without notice. ML makes every effort to ensure that the information has been derived from sources believed to reliable, but we cannot represent that they are complete or accurate. However, ML assumes no responsibility for any losses or damages, whether direct or indirect which arise from the use of this information. ML is under no obligation to update the information contained herein. This document is not to be construed as a solicitation, recommendation or offer to buy or sell any security, financial product, or instrument. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.