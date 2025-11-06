Tribal Energy Alternatives Awards $3.6 Million To 26 Tribes Through The TSAF Grant Program
The TSAF Grant Program supports Tribal communities at every stage of their clean energy journey, from planning and training to implementation. The 2025 grant cycle includes awards across four categories to the following tribal organizations:
- Facility Residential Grants: Supporting solar installations for Tribal homes and community buildings to reduce energy costs and expand renewable energy access:
Cahuilla Band of Indians
Colusa Indian Community Council
Ho-Chunk Nation
La Posta Band of Mission Indians
Menominee Indian Tribe of WI
Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians
Nez Perce Tribe
Oglala Lakota Housing Authority
Pueblo of Santa Ana/Tamaya Wellness Center
Quapaw Nation
SIHA Spokane Tribe Food Sovereignty Solar Project
Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah)
- Capacity Building Grants: Investing in Tribal workforce training, technical assistance, and organizational development to enhance self-determination in energy management:
Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
Blackfeet Community College
Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation
Pueblo of Picuris
Rappahannock
Red Cloud Renewable
Red Lake Department of Natural Resources
Robinson Rancheria Citizen's Business Council
Rosebud Sioux Tribe/RESCO
Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority
- Gap Fund Grants: Bridging funding shortfalls for shovel-ready projects and enabling tribes to leverage additional state, federal, or private funding:
Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
Pinoleville Pomo Nation
- Energy Planning Grants: Empowering tribes to create comprehensive energy plans that align renewable energy development with community priorities and cultural values:
Berry Creek Rancheria of Maidu Indians
Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
“These grants reflect our ongoing commitment to helping Tribal Nations define their own clean energy futures,” said Darrell Hill, TSAF Grant Program Officer.“Each project we support strengthens community resilience, economic opportunity, and Tribal sovereignty through renewable energy.”
Since its inception, the Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund has provided more than $19 million in direct grant funding to Tribal-led projects, helping to build a cleaner, more equitable energy future. The 2025 TSAF recipients represent a wide range of communities, from small, remote villages to large Tribal enterprises, all leading the way in Indigenous energy innovation.
“The TSAF funding was instrumental in moving us closer to our energy sovereignty goals at the Community Development & Utilities Dept for the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin (MITW) - ensuring that as we grow economically, we do so sustainably”, said Netasha Chevalier, Director of Community Development, MITW.“We were able to assist the Menominee Agriculture Dept on the expansion of the Community Kitchen project by putting up a 70KW solar array.”
For a full list of 2025 TSAF grantees and project descriptions, visit
###
About Tribal Energy Alternatives
Tribal Energy Alternatives works in partnership with Native communities to advance Tribal energy sovereignty and accelerate the transition to clean energy across Indian Country. Through programs like TSAF Grants, Workforce Development opportunities, Tribal Construction, as well as Policy Advocacy, California, and Federal programs, TEA provides funding, technical assistance, and strategic support to help Tribes achieve energy self-determination and climate resilience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment