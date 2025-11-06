61% Of PR Pros Are Tracking Or Planning To Track AI Mentions And 93% Say AI Will Impact Measurement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Muck Rack Report Reveals How AI and LLM Visibility Are Redefining PR Metrics

Miami, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muck Rack, the leading public relations software powered by intuitive technology, has released its 2025 State of PR Measurement Report, revealing how AI and large language models (LLMs) are transforming how PR professionals track, evaluate and prove their impact.

AI-powered analytics are quickly becoming a central part of a communications strategy. Seventy-eight percent of PR pros say tracking AI-generated mentions is important to their work, and 61% reported they are currently doing or planning to do so.

As generative engine optimization (GEO) gains traction, LLM visibility is emerging as a new success metric. Two-thirds of PR professionals (67%) believe visibility within LLMs will soon become a core part of standard PR measurement, helping teams track influence across both human and AI-generated content.

81% of PR professionals measure their work, but 61% don't follow formal frameworks like the Barcelona Principles or AMEC's Integrated Evaluation Framework

Most rely on media monitoring platforms (85%) and analytics tools (66%) for reporting, while a growing share (15%) are experimenting with AI-powered analytics

The average PR team tracks five metrics, with stories placed (86%) and reach/impressions (79%) being the most used 75% of PR pros link results to business goals, but connecting outcomes to those goals remains the top challenge

“PR measurement has long been elusive–difficult to quantify and often stuck with outdated benchmarks. But that's changing fast,” said Greg Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack.“AI is transforming how visibility works and opening new paths for communicators to tie earned media directly to business results. The moment to lean in and experiment is now.”

Traditional metrics still matter, but trust is low

Even with the rise of AI, traditional metrics still drive reporting. However, only half of PR pros trust impressions as an accurate reflection of success, despite almost 80% using them. Confidence in reported metrics remains moderate, with just 7% describing themselves as extremely confident in the data they share with leadership.

The biggest hurdles for PR teams include linking results to business goals (54%), managing stakeholder expectations (54%) and finding the right tools (45%) to measure success effectively.

Methodology

The self-administered online survey collected responses from 912 PR pros between September 1 and 29, 2025. Responses were sourced primarily through email outreach to Muck Rack's database and contacts. After data cleaning to remove spam, outliers, and incomplete responses, the final sample included 832 qualified respondents. The estimated margin of error is ±3.4%.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack is the leading provider of award-winning PR software powered by intuitive technology and the most accurate, comprehensive data provided by journalists themselves. The platform combines global monitoring and reporting with its world class media data for seamless team collaboration, pitching and measurement. Purpose-built for communications and public relations, Muck Rack helps nearly 6,000 companies worldwide analyze and report on the impact of their media relations. Thousands of journalists use Muck Rack's free tools to showcase their portfolios, analyze news about any topic and measure the impact of their stories. Learn more at muckrack.

