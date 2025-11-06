Patricia Landry Commissioned As Director Of Customer Success At EQ

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equiniti (EQ), a leading provider of transfer agent and share ownership services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patricia (Patti) Landry as Director of Customer Success for its Employee Plan Solutions (EPS) business. In this role, Patti will lead EQ's EPS client success strategy, driving excellence in service delivery and deepening partnerships across the company's growing customer base.

With more than 20 years of leadership experience in business development and client success-primarily within the share plans industry-Patti brings a proven record of delivering strategic, client-focused solutions in complex environments.

“Patti's deep expertise in equity compensation, financial wellness, and client experience makes her a perfect fit for EQ,” said Jim Wulforst, Executive Vice President, Senior Director Share Plans at EQ.“Her leadership will strengthen our commitment to delivering high-impact solutions and exceptional client outcomes.”

Before joining EQ, Patti served as a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, where she launched and led the Morgan Stanley at Work strategy in Canada and played a key role in the rollout of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Canada. She also successfully integrated the client service teams of Solium, Morgan Stanley, and E*TRADE, overseeing more than 250 associates across the United States.

“I'm thrilled to join EQ and contribute to its mission of empowering clients with innovative, people-first solutions,” said Patti Landry.“Customer success is about partnership, trust, and measurable impact-and I'm excited to build on EQ's strong foundation in these areas.”

Patti holds an MBA from Athabasca University and is widely recognized for her transformational leadership, client-centric mindset, and ability to build high-performing teams. Patti's appointment reflects EQ's ongoing commitment to growth and innovation within the share plans space.

About EQ

EQ are specialists in helping you better understand and manage the ownership of your company through critical events across the corporate lifecycle. As trusted advisors, we provide strategic insight and operations expertise through our core business units in Transfer Agent Services, Employee Plan Solutions, Proxy Services, Private Company Services, and Public Relations & Investor Relations Services.

Globally we serve more than 12,000 clients (49% of the FTSE 100 UK and 35% of the S&P 500), with over 20 million shareholders, through 7,500 employees in 19 markets around the world. Learn more at equiniti.

