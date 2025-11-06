403
Readybid Wins Excellence Award For Best Hotel Sourcing Technology At Global Travel Procurement Summit 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 6 November 2025: ReadyBid, a pioneer in hotel RFP tools and hotel sourcing solutions, proudly announced its win as the recipient of the Excellence Award for Best Hotel Sourcing Technology at the Global Travel Procurement Summit 2025. The award celebrates ReadyBid's role in advancing automation and intelligence in hotel procurement and business travel management.
Recognition for Innovation and Impact
The award recognizes ReadyBid's continued commitment to transforming the traditional hotel RFP process through automation, transparency, and collaboration. Its powerful hotel sourcing tool allows travel buyers to streamline RFP creation, manage supplier communications, and evaluate bids faster than ever.
"This recognition highlights our dedication to making hotel sourcing smarter, simpler, and more strategic," said Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid. "We're proud to see our innovation making a measurable difference for global travel buyers and suppliers."
Redefining Hotel Bidding for the Modern Era
ReadyBid's AI-enabled system helps corporations bid on hotels with precision and efficiency. From standardized hotel RFP templates to dynamic rate analysis, the platform provides a complete, data-driven foundation for global sourcing.
With thousands of active users and millions of automated bids processed, ReadyBid has become the preferred hotel RFP solution for corporations seeking efficiency, compliance, and actionable insights.
Driving the Future of Corporate Travel Management
As organizations prioritize sustainability, savings, and transparency, ReadyBid continues to evolve its offerings to align with future trends in corporate travel management and hotel procurement. Its recent platform updates include predictive sourcing analytics, supplier benchmarking, and global reporting modules - ensuring every client stays ahead in an increasingly competitive market.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is an award-winning hotel RFP and hotel sourcing platform used by corporations, TMCs, and suppliers worldwide. Its intelligent automation tools enable enterprises to manage lodging procurement efficiently, transparently, and strategically.
For more information, visit or contact [email protected].
Company:-Readybid
User:- Joseph Friedmann
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-6193781325Url:-
