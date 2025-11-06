Man's Body Removed From Building Rubble In Kamianske
“A man's body was removed from the rubble of a building in Kamianske. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. The Russian attack claimed the life of one person. Eight others were injured. Emergency rescue operations have been completed,” he wrote.
According to Kamianske Mayor Andrii Bilousov, the deceased Kamianske resident was Oleksandr Balahura, born in 1965.Read also: Zelensky signs new sanctions against Russian companies in Arctic, announces new NSDC decisions
“The man died in his own home as a result of a nighttime enemy attack,” the mayor said.
As reported, Russian troops struck Kamianske with drones, injuring eight people.
