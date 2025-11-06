Rahul Gandhi Already Knows He'll Lose In Bihar: Pralhad Joshi

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 6 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday took a sharp swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha "already knows he will lose in Bihar" where the Congress is contesting only 61 seats.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Joshi said: "I recently visited Bihar. Congress is contesting 61 seats. One person asked me, 'Even as the Congress is contesting only in 61 seats, how can Rahul Gandhi claim victory is guaranteed?' Last time, they contested 71 seats and won 19. In the Mahagathbandhan manifesto, Rahul Gandhi's photo is smaller than a red 4-anna postage stamp.”

"It's deeply unfortunate that the Leader of the Opposition has become such a laughing stock. An opposition leader should be wise and mature. Instead, Rahul Gandhi insults the people by refusing to accept their verdict,” Joshi alleged.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's recent claims of voter fraud, Joshi said:“Rahul Gandhi is once again talking about voter fraud. The woman he referred to has herself clarified that she is not from Brazil or Colombia -- she said she is from here and voted using her real name. This shows how foolish Rahul Gandhi and his team are.”

“What he said about Aland has fallen flat,” Joshi added, remarking that Gandhi keeps shifting his blame.“First, he blamed the EVMs, then the Election Commission, and now he talks of voter fraud. Next, he will probably say we were born just to rule, and that our government was stolen by them,” he said sarcastically.

“He must stop blaming the people for his defeats,” Joshi asserted.“He is now talking about Haryana a year after its election. After Haryana, polls took place in Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra. Going by this pattern, he'll next speak about Jharkhand, then J&K, then Maharashtra, and finally Bihar. If he's this delayed in his reactions, it's like a tube light - that's a big problem,” he quipped.

Targeting the Karnataka government, Joshi said Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's recent remarks showed“signs of insecurity.”“Every morning, the Chief Minister claims he's the CM, and each minister says whatever comes to their mind. The entire administrative system of the government has collapsed,” he charged.

Criticising the Congress government's move to hike ghee and butter prices, Joshi said Rahul Gandhi's influence has“corrupted” state leaders.“After GST was reduced, they criticised us. Now they themselves have increased prices. This is the result of Rahul Gandhi's bad influence,” he alleged.

Drawing an analogy, he added:“Just like a tiger cub and a lamb behave differently, Congress leaders too have changed under Rahul Gandhi's company. Because of his influence, they speak without thinking.”

“The state government has poured ghee on the fire of price rise - they must immediately roll back the hike,” he demanded.

BJP ST Morcha State President Bangaru Hanumanthu and State Spokesperson Prakash Shesharaghavachar were present at the event.