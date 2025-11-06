Arsenal's Unpredictability Grows As Mikel Arteta Experiments With Left Flank To Surprise Opponents

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is experimenting with a tactical shift by positioning Bukayo Saka on the left wing during matches, aiming to enhance unpredictability in attack. Typically a right winger, Saka switched flanks to allow 15-year-old Max Dowman to feature on the right, marking a historic Champions League appearance. This move is not new; Arteta trialed it during pre-season and sees it as a way to diversify Arsenal's offensive threat.

Saka, a key player under Arteta with 256 appearances, first emerged as a left-back but has since primarily operated on the right flank, becoming Arsenal's main attacking outlet. Shifting him to the left mid-match adds flexibility and throws opposing defenders off balance, especially late in games when opponents tire.

Positional switches

The arrival of versatile winger Noni Madueke has encouraged Arteta to explore such positional switches more often this season. Both Madueke and Saka are left-footed, allowing them to hold width and create new attacking angles-breaking the usual pattern of a right-footer cutting in from the left side.

Arteta says the complexity of these changes, noting the physical and mental demands on players adapting to multiple roles within a game. However, he believes the increased flexibility and unpredictability improve Arsenal's attacking options as they aim to strengthen their title challenge.