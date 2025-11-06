WPL 2026: Giving Sciver-Brunt First Spot In MI Retentions Was Harmanpreet's Decision, Say Sources

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Though two-time WPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) were always expected to retain the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt, the name of England skipper being the first retention pick ahead of the India captain came as a bit of surprise to many.

Moreover, Nat, the seam-bowling all-rounder who won the player of the tournament honour in WPL 2025, has been retained at a higher price (Rs 3.5 crore) than skipper Harmanpreet, whose retention amount is Rs 2.5 crore.

Sources familiar with the matter have told IANS that it was recent Women's ODI World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet's decision to give Nat the first slot in the MI retentions list.“Harmanpreet wants to focus on having a great team for WPL 2026 and due to this, she decided that Nat would be MI's first retained player while she's the second pick for the franchise,” further said sources to IANS.

After Nat and Harmanpreet, MI have retained West Indies' captain Hayley Matthews, as well as India's seam-bowling all-rounder Amanjot Kaur and uncapped wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, who won the U19 Women's T20 World Cup this year and impressed all in the 2025 season.

“The retention process is always challenging because you're making tough calls about extraordinary talent. We are happy about the combination we've retained - a captain who leads by example, proven international match-winners and emerging Indian talent.”

“Harman's ability to get the best out of her teammates is invaluable, and with Nat, Hayley, Amanjot and Kamalini, we have the perfect mix of aggression, skill, and temperament.”

“Mumbai Indians has always been about creating champions, and this new phase is another opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to excellence along with our champions. Every player who has represented Mumbai Indians in the WPL has given their all, and we respect and honor those contributions,” said MI co-owner Akash Ambani.

MI will go into the auction with the purse of Rs 5.75, and will have no Right to Match (RTM) card, due to them retaining five players. Each franchise has been allotted Rs 15 crore to build its squad for WPL 2026 in the mega auction, set to take place in New Delhi on November 27.

MI Retained Players: Nat-Sciver Brunt (Rs 3.5 crore), Harmanpreet Kaur (Rs 2.5 crore), Hayley Matthews (Rs 1.75 crore), Amanjot Kaur (Rs 1 crore), G Kamalini (Rs 50 lakh).

MI Released Players: Yastika Bhatia, Sanskriti Gupta, Saika Ishaque, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Nadine de Klerk, Sathyamoorthy Keerthana, Chloe Tryon, Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Parunika Sisodia, Sajeevan Sajana, and Pooja Vastrakar.