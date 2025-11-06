Giving Extra This Holiday Season With Big Savings From Five Below

Five Below will also once again join forces with the U.S. Marine Corps and Toys for Tots® for the 16th consecutive year, helping bring joy to children across the country with gifts to open, and smiles to share this holiday season. Customers can support millions of children across the country by donating in person during checkout at Five Below stores nationwide.

To ensure stores are ready to help shoppers find those perfect gifts, Five Below is actively hiring 25,000+ seasonal crew members across its stores and Ship Centers. Interested candidates can apply in person at a local store or online here.

To learn more about this year's holiday assortment from Five Below, and to find your nearest store, please visit fivebelow.

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading growth retailer offering trend-right, extreme value, high-quality products loved by the kid and the kid in all of us. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme-value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across awesome Five Below worlds: Candy, Style, Party, Room, Create, Tech, Sports, and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,900 stores in 46 states. For more information, please visit or follow @fivebelow on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact

