Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Imagenebio To Participate In Fourth Quarter 2025 Investor Conferences


2025-11-06 08:31:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageneBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMA,“Imagene,”“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immunological, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including IMG-007, an anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody with multiple differentiating features, today announced management participation in fourth quarter investor conferences.

2025 Stifel Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Thursday, November 13, 9:20am EST
New York, NY

Piper Sander 37 th Annual Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Thursday, December 4, 10:00am EST
New York, NY

To access the live webcasts or subsequent archived recordings of the presentation and fireside chat, please visit the ImageneBio IR Site.

About ImageneBio, Inc.
ImageneBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics for patients with immunological, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with differentiated clinical profiles. The company's lead asset, IMG-007, is a receptor targeting, nondepleting anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody with multiple differentiating features. Imagene has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trials of IMG-007 in both atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata and is currently conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial of IMG-007 in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. For more information, please visit .

Investor and Media Contact:
...


