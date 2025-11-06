403
Google Introduces Stricter Developer Verification Rules
(MENAFN) Google plans to implement a new Android developer verification policy next year to reinforce app publishing regulations on its Play Store.
This decision comes after an August report revealed that applications downloaded from sources outside the official store contained “50 times more malware,” emphasizing the need for stronger protective measures.
The company explained in August that it would transition to the updated policy to introduce an additional security layer within the app publishing procedure.
At present, developers must supply identity and contact details when submitting applications to the Play Store and confirm ownership of a physical Android device.
Under the revised system, they will be required to register via the Android Developer Console and present valid identification, refreshed contact information, a one-time enrollment fee, and an application signing key.
The updated verification requirements will debut in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand in September 2026, with a global rollout expected in 2027 and subsequent years.
According to Google, the initiative is intended to enhance user protection by minimizing fraud, phishing attempts, and the distribution of malware through counterfeit or misleading applications.
A recent corporate report also noted that these changes are designed to elevate developer responsibility and curb misuse within the Android ecosystem.
However, the decision has faced criticism from the Keep Android Open group, which contends that the extensive verification framework weakens the platform’s foundational open-source principles.
