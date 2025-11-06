403
Turkish Airlines secures GE Aerospace engine deal for Boeing fleet
(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines has finalized an agreement with GE Aerospace to supply engines and related components for its planned Boeing aircraft purchases.
"In line with the growth objectives set out in our Strategic Plan, which aims to generate significant value for all stakeholders, our Board of Directors had decided to purchase a total of 75 aircraft from Boeing, consisting of 50 firm and 25 option orders for B787-9 and B787-10 models with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2034," the airline stated.
The airline added that following a tender for engines, spare parts, and maintenance services, negotiations concluded successfully with GE Aerospace.
In September, Turkish Airlines had announced a broader order for 225 Boeing planes, including 75 B787-9 and B787-10 models, alongside 150 737-8 and 737-10 MAX aircraft. The carrier had been in discussions with both GE Aerospace and Rolls-Royce to secure engines and support services for these aircraft.
