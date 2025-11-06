Biosimilars Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Biosimilars Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the global market size is valued at USD 37.73 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 116.90 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.43%.

Market Dynamics

The market growth is attributed to the government-led cost containment and access strategies. Proactive government policies, such as the National Volume-Based Procurement policy for insulin in China, strategically link the purchasing volumes to competitive pricing, differentiate price cuts between the brand-name and biosimilar products, which further boosts the domestic manufacturing capacity, and create a suitable framework for affordable diabetes management. Similarly, in Singapore, value-driven healthcare initiatives in public institutions have fuelled high adoption rates of biosimilars through reduced treatment costs, generating significant system-wide savings. Moreover, collaborative initiatives at the international level present a significant market opportunity as it enhance the growth of the biosimilar sector via early and easy availability of the products in the market. For example, the Biosimilar Work Sharing Initiative (BSWSI) is an initiative from the Access Consortium for the assessment of biosimilar applications. This access consortium includes countries such as Canada, the UK, Australia, Switzerland, and Singapore. Such an initiative creates market opportunity by enabling companies to secure approvals in multiple countries through a single application, which further facilitates faster access of biosimilars to patients by avoiding repetitive review processes.

Market Highlights



Drug class: According to Straits Research, the monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the market in 2025, with a revenue share of 43.78%.

Indication: By indication, the Oncology segment held the highest revenue share of 34.3% in 2025.

Distribution channel: The hospital pharmacies dominate the market, fuelled by their ability to administer biosimilars under medical supervision and to maintain stringent storage and cold chain requirements necessary to preserve the stability and effectiveness of these products. Regional Insights: Europe dominates with over 38.13% share, driven bythe strong presence of pharmaceutical companies in the region, all of which are accelerating biosimilar adoption.

Competitive Players

BioconCELLTRION INC.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Samsung BioepisOrganonPfizer Inc.Amgen Inc.Accord BioPharma, Inc.Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.Sandoz Group AGBio-Thera Solutions, Ltd.Meitheal PharmaceuticalsBoehringer IngelheimFresenius Kabi AGFormycon AGTanvex BioPharma Inc.AlvotechBiogenReddy's Laboratories Ltd.Others Recent Developments

Segmentation

By Drug Class (2026-2034)Monoclonal AntibodiesGranulocyte Colony-Stimulating FactorsErythropoiesis-Stimulating AgentsInsulin AnalogsOthersBy Indication (2026-2034)OncologyAutoimmune & Inflammatory DiseasesDiabetesBlood DisordersOphthalmologyOthersBy Distribution Channel (2026-2034)Hospital PharmaciesDrug Stores and Retail PharmaciesOnline Pharmacies Want to see full report onFull Report