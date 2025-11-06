In 'The Eleventh Hour', Rushdie Writes Like Time Is Of The Essence

MENAFN - Asia Times) Salman Rushdie's new collection of short stories urgently recollects his literary legacy. It's as though time is increasingly uncertain, so the need to tell stories is great.

Its title,“The Eleventh Hour“, says as much, and the book succeeds“Knife” (2024), written about his attack on stage in 2022. The central story portrays students and writers in the libraries of English literary history.

Two stories set in India consider the entangled states of faith and doubt. The final two tales are set in America, employing stylistic innovation to address grand questions about authenticity, censorship and fraud.

The story“In the South”, first published in US magazine The New Yorker, questions the logic of death and ageing. Written after the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami estimated to have killed 250,000 people, it introduces two elderly neighbors and their encounters with relatives and neighbours.

Typically Rushdie in structural and narrative prowess, it portrays the astounding everyday. Recalling stories in his earlier collection“East, West” (1995), it is a close character study interrogating the minute but asking huge questions.

Nicknamed Junior and Senior, the neighbors' only similarity beyond their interdependence is a shared (undisclosed) first name. While Junior is hopeful and serene, Senior is melancholy and cynical. And though Senior has a vast, attentive, unwanted family, Junior is alone.

A phrase in this story gives the collection its title, and alerts us to the book's preoccupation with older age. The story comes to terms with death, however unfathomable, by understanding it as an“adjacent verandah” to life.