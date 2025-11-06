403
Uzbek leader discuss expanding trade, investment with US lawmakers
(MENAFN) Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met on Thursday with U.S. Senator Steve Daines, co-chair of the Senate Central Asia Caucus, and several members of the U.S. House of Representatives to discuss advancing trade, investment, and regional cooperation between the two nations, according to the presidential press office.
The discussions, held during Mirziyoyev’s working trip to Washington, centered on strengthening the strategic partnership and deepening cooperation across multiple sectors.
The Uzbek president commended the growing interparliamentary dialogue, particularly the efforts of the Senate’s Central Asia Caucus, while noting that trade and investment between Uzbekistan and the United States have reached record highs.
“Agreements and contracts have been concluded for unprecedented amounts, and new economic documents are expected to be signed during this visit,” the statement said, emphasizing Mirziyoyev’s call for continued congressional support to ensure the implementation of these initiatives.
During his visit, Mirziyoyev held talks with Representatives Bill Huizenga, Carol Miller, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove. The meetings focused on building stronger parliamentary ties and expanding cooperation in commerce, investment, and cultural exchange.
The Uzbek delegation also acknowledged the “fruitful activity” of the Congressional Uzbekistan Caucus, which organizes annual Uzbekistan Days in the House of Representatives to promote closer bilateral relations.
Both parties agreed to coordinate a congressional delegation visit to Uzbekistan and to facilitate reciprocal business missions involving regional leaders from both countries.
