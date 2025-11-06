Kazakhstan, Rosatom Strengthen Cooperation On Radioactive Waste Management

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)TVEL Fuel Company (TVEL), part of Russia's Rosatom, and Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center have signed a memorandum of intent on scientific, technical, and commercial cooperation in the field of radioactive waste management and decommissioning of nuclear and radiation-hazardous facilities, Trend reports via Rosatom.

Under the document, Russian experts will assist in developing Kazakhstan's national strategy for radioactive waste management and in training local specialists in this field. The memorandum also provides for the exchange of best technical and scientific practices in remediation of radiation-contaminated areas, decommissioning of nuclear energy facilities, and safe handling and disposal of radioactive waste.

Vasily Tinin, Director for State Policy on Radioactive Waste, Spent Nuclear Fuel, and Decommissioning of Hazardous Facilities at Rosatom, emphasized the significance of the initiative.

“Establishing a national system for radioactive waste management is a complex but extremely important task. It requires bringing the legal framework in line with international standards, defining the facilities and entities involved, clarifying their responsibilities, and creating sustainable financial mechanisms for the system's efficient operation. Rosatom is fully prepared to support the development of Kazakhstan's national radioactive waste management strategy,” he said.

Kazakhstan's radioactive waste landscape is dominated by a vast legacy of Soviet-era contamination from nuclear weapons testing and intensive uranium mining/milling. While significant progress has been made in recent years to manage new waste, the country still faces major challenges in the safe disposal, remediation, and regulation of this historical waste, which totals over 240 million tons.