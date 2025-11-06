Gaxos Labs Launches“Photoshoots,” Bringing Studio-Grade AI Photography To Art-Gen

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gaxos Labs Expands Art-Gen Platform, Unlocking New Revenue Streams in the $250B Creator Economy Roseland, NJ, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various high-growth sectors, today announced the launch of Photoshoots, a major new feature for Art-Gen, an AI image and video creation platform that makes pro-grade content effortless for anyone, anywhere. The feature update introduces an entirely new workflow that enables users to produce consistent, cinematic, studio-quality images and animations from any photo or concept in seconds. This release strengthens Gaxos' position in the rapidly expanding AI-driven creator economy, projected to surpass $480 billion in global value by 2027. “The addition of Photoshoots transforms Art-Gen from a powerful creation tool into a complete visual studio,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos.“By creating workflows that produce high-quality continuity in images, creative control, and instant animation, Art-Gen is positioned to redefine how people and businesses create content. This milestone reflects our commitment to innovation, user growth, and long-term shareholder value.” Key Features of Photoshoots

● Professional Photoshoot Transformation - Transforms any image into studio-quality photos with unique angles, cinematic lighting, dynamic poses, and professional camera effects. ● Subject Likeness Preservation - Maintains the subject's core identity and distinctive features while completely reimagining the photographic style and environment. ● Optional Creative Direction – Users can guide the AI with prompts for specific styles and settings, or leave blank for AI to automatically generate professional concepts. ● Continuous Iteration & Series Creation – Upload any generated image to build photoshoot series or refine creative direction with each iteration. ● Instant Animation – Convert images into motion with a single click using Art-Gen's integrated image-to-video technology.

Key Features of Art-Gen.AI

● Photoshoot & Image Continuity: Generate studio-quality headshots and photoshoots ● Image & Video: Generate stunning images or videos instantly from text prompts or reference photos. ● Smart Image Transformation: Change styles, lighting, mood, or subjects while maintaining visual structure. ● One-Click Upscaling: Turn low-resolution assets into high-quality visuals with sharp detail and preserved textures. ● Dynamic Video Creation: Convert still images into smooth animations for reels, marketing, or character motion. ● AI Prompt Writer: Expand simple ideas into rich, detailed creative prompts for maximum quality. ● Style Presets: Apply cinematic, realistic, anime, 3D, fantasy, and more with one click. ● Live Creative Gallery: Explore a continuously updated feed of global user creations for inspiration.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

