FIFA Announce New Peace Prize To Be Awarded At World Cup Draw In Washington

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Miami: FIFA has created a new annual award called the FIFA Peace Prize to be awarded for the first time during the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, world soccer's governing body said Wednesday.

"Football stands for peace, and on behalf of the entire global football community, the FIFA Peace Prize -- Football Unites the World will recognize the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people, bringing hope for future generations," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

The announcement came before Infantino appeared at the America Business Forum in Miami, where US President Donald Trump and Argentine World Cup champion Lionel Messi were also speakers.

The recipient of the inaugural award was not revealed, but there was immediate speculation that it could go to Trump, an Infantino ally who is expected to be present at the December 5 draw at the Kennedy Center in the US capital.

Trump, flanked by Infantino, announced from the Oval Office in August that the draw would take place at the Kennedy Center.

The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.