Lusail International Circuit Joins Qatar Sustainability Week 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility, Lusail International Circuit (LIC) proudly joins the 10th edition of Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) held from November 1 to 8, 2025, a national campaign led by Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future to amplify sustainability efforts across Qatar.

LIC continues to host a number of key sustainability initiatives, designed to minimize environmental impact and inspire responsible practices across the motorsport community, further underscoring its long commitment to supporting Qatar National Vision 2030 focused on achieving sustainable environmental development.

Among the recent engagement activities, the LIC team has participated in a mangrove planting activity at Al Thakhira to support Qatar's coastal ecosystem and enhance biodiversity. In addition to that, Lusail International Circuit continues to implement ongoing measures including:

- Waste Reduction policy: In line with LIC's waste reduction policy, event banners from the 2024 motorsport season have been repurposed into 200 reusable tote bags. Following the 2025 events, additional banners will also be upcycled into new merchandise, giving materials a second life.

- Recycled Water Bottles: All plastic bottles used for water distribution are made from 100% recycled plastic, reducing emissions by approximately 79% in a closed loop recycling system.

- Food Redistribution: All safe, non perishable food remaining from events is donated through local charities. In 2024 alone, more than 20 tonnes of food were redistributed.

- Low Carbon Fan Transport: LIC promotes sustainable mobility by ensuring that all ticketed fans attending international events have access to free, low carbon public transport options.

- Recycled Paper Use: LIC will use 100% recycled paper for all printing requirements during the event.

- On Site Recycling and Composting: Dedicated recycle stations, segregation yards, and BioBins are installed across the venue to ensure waste is sorted and food waste is transformed into agricultural compost.

- Digital Ticketing: More than 90% of event tickets are issued digitally, reducing paper use.

- Single Use Plastic Policy: LIC enforces strict avoidance of all unnecessary single use plastics across its operations.

Through these combined efforts, Lusail International Circuit continues to demonstrate its dedication to sustainable practices and aligns with the national vision for a greener, more responsible Qatar.