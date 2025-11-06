403
Netherlands should bear responsibility for global supply crisis—China
(MENAFN) China on Thursday accused the Netherlands of disregarding its “reasonable demands” during talks concerning Dutch semiconductor firm Nexperia, asserting that the Dutch government bears full responsibility for disruptions in the global supply chain.
Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong stated that the Netherlands has “failed to respond constructively” during recent consultations, a stance that has worsened the worldwide semiconductor supply situation. He added that the Dutch government’s “improper interference” in Nexperia’s internal affairs has caused considerable disorder and instability in global chip production.
According to He, China has acted swiftly in handling export license requests from Chinese exporters, granted exemptions where appropriate, and supported Nexperia’s China-based operations in resuming supply, reflecting Beijing’s efforts to maintain stability and security in the global semiconductor market.
“China hopes the Netherlands, from the standpoint of safeguarding overall China-Netherlands and China-EU economic and trade relations as well as the stability and security of global supply chains, will act responsibly and meet China halfway,” he said. “The Dutch side should stop interfering in corporate internal affairs and find a constructive solution to the Nexperia issue.”
The dispute follows Beijing’s decision to impose an export ban on chips produced by Nexperia’s Chinese factories, after the Netherlands temporarily assumed control of the company on Sept. 30 under a 1952 law allowing the Dutch government to block or reverse corporate decisions deemed a threat to national or European production.
