Americans Owe More Than Ever - Household Debt Breaks Record $18.6T, Radcred Data Shows
|Debt Category
|Q3 2025 Total
|Quarterly Change
|Total Household Debt
|$18.59T
|+$197B
|Mortgage Debt
|$13.07T
|+$137B
|Credit Card Debt
|$1.23T
|+$24B
|Student Loans
|$1.65T
|+$15B
|Auto Loans
|$1.66T
|Stable
Alternative Lending as Bridge Solution
RadCred's platform shows demand for consolidation loans up 34% in six months. The company's AI system evaluates over 100 alternative data points, including income stability, payment history, and employment patterns, enabling approval for borrowers that traditional banks reject.
Americans now spend more on debt service than at any time since 2008. RadCred's findings highlight the need for responsible, tech-based alternative platforms to reduce bias in lending and improve credit access
About RadCred
RadCred is a U.S.-based AI-powered loan marketplace connecting borrowers with licensed lenders offering personal, installment, and debt consolidation loans. By evaluating alternative financial data beyond credit scores, RadCred expands access for borrowers managing multiple debts.
