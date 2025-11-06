403
Oman Investment Bank Acts as Joint Lead Manager and Bookrunner for OETC’s USD 750 Million Green Sukuk
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Oman Investment Bank congratulates Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), a Nama Group subsidiary and the sole operator of the Sultanate’s power-transmission network, on the successful pricing and issuance of its inaugural USD 750 million (RO 288.5 million) 5-year Green Sukuk under OETC’s newly established Green Financing Framework.
The RegS/144A issuance was launched and priced on 22 October 2025 and listed on the London Stock Exchange on 29 October. Following a day of investor marketing, the transaction attracted strong demand exceeding USD 2.25 billion (excluding Joint Lead Manager interest), allowing pricing to tighten 35 basis points from initial guidance to 110 basis points over U.S. Treasuries. Around half of the issuance was placed with institutional investors across the United States and Europe.
Proceeds from the transaction will be used to finance and refinance eligible green projects, including renewable-energy interconnection, grid modernization, and transmission-system upgrades that enhance the integration of clean energy into the national grid.
Oman Investment Bank acted as Joint Lead Manager and Joint Bookrunner for this landmark transaction, marking the first corporate Green Sukuk issuance from the Sultanate of Oman. The Bank continues to play an active role in structuring and managing capital-market transactions that contribute to the growth and diversification of Oman’s financial sector.
Commenting on the transaction, Mohamed Al Habsi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Oman Investment Bank, said: “This milestone issuance demonstrates the increasing depth and maturity of Oman’s capital markets and the continued appetite for sustainable investments among global investors. We are pleased to have partnered with OETC on this landmark transaction, which highlights the strength of Omani issuers and the increasing relevance of green financing in supporting the nation’s economic development.”
Through such transactions, Oman Investment Bank is reinforcing its position as a key financial partner supporting Corporate and Institutional Investor development, sustainable economic growth, and the further integration of Omani issuers into global capital markets.
