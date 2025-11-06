Datadog Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| Datadog, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|885,651
|$
|690,016
|$
|2,473,964
|$
|1,946,548
|Cost of revenue (1)(2)(3)
|176,457
|137,756
|500,063
|371,353
|Gross profit
|709,194
|552,260
|1,973,901
|1,575,195
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development (1)(3)
|401,982
|291,802
|1,130,525
|836,389
|Sales and marketing (1)(2)(3)
|238,729
|187,772
|692,046
|548,658
|General and administrative (1)(3)(4)
|74,292
|52,408
|205,059
|145,256
|Total operating expenses
|715,003
|531,982
|2,027,630
|1,530,303
|Operating (loss) income
|(5,809
|)
|20,278
|(53,729
|)
|44,892
|Other income:
|Interest expense (5)
|(2,421
|)
|(1,574
|)
|(8,459
|)
|(4,425
|)
|Interest income and other income, net
|43,897
|37,432
|135,739
|109,647
|Other income, net
|41,476
|35,858
|127,280
|105,222
|Income before provision for income taxes
|35,667
|56,136
|73,551
|150,114
|Provision for income taxes
|1,782
|4,439
|12,377
|11,962
|Net income
|$
|33,885
|$
|51,697
|$
|61,174
|$
|138,152
|Net income per share - basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.41
|Net income per share - diluted
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.39
|Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per share:
|Basic
|348,645
|337,562
|346,012
|334,779
|Diluted
|362,001
|357,635
|361,905
|357,331
|(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
|Cost of revenue
|$
|8,038
|$
|6,249
|$
|21,472
|$
|18,169
|Research and development
|124,288
|90,507
|342,468
|266,025
|Sales and marketing
|41,463
|30,749
|113,030
|88,481
|General and administrative
|26,769
|14,685
|68,315
|39,200
|Total
|$
|200,558
|$
|142,190
|$
|545,285
|$
|411,875
|(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangibles as follows:
|Cost of revenue
|$
|1,451
|$
|1,230
|$
|3,863
|$
|4,538
|Sales and marketing
|277
|208
|668
|618
|Total
|$
|1,728
|$
|1,438
|$
|4,531
|$
|5,156
|(3) Includes employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions as follows:
|Cost of revenue
|$
|169
|$
|118
|$
|520
|$
|378
|Research and development
|8,177
|6,316
|29,578
|23,724
|Sales and marketing
|1,480
|1,060
|4,409
|3,821
|General and administrative
|1,061
|1,621
|6,010
|5,199
|Total
|$
|10,887
|$
|9,115
|$
|40,517
|$
|33,122
|(4) Includes M&A transaction costs as follows:
|General and administrative
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|1,373
|$
|-
|Total
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|1,373
|$
|-
| (5) Includes amortization of issuance costs as follows:
|Interest expense
|$
|1,046
|$
|912
|$
|4,556
|$
|2,672
|Total
|$
|1,046
|$
|912
|$
|4,556
|$
|2,672
| Datadog, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands; unaudited)
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|540,602
|$
|1,246,983
|Marketable securities
|3,599,737
|2,942,076
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $18,150 and $16,302 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|549,648
|598,919
|Deferred contract costs, current
|67,201
|56,095
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|80,917
|67,042
|Total current assets
|4,838,105
|4,911,115
|Property and equipment, net
|307,609
|226,970
|Operating lease assets
|218,682
|172,512
|Goodwill
|530,043
|360,381
|Intangible assets, net
|16,810
|3,711
|Deferred contract costs, non-current
|105,943
|86,573
|Other assets
|35,278
|24,077
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|6,052,470
|$
|5,785,339
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|135,243
|$
|107,731
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|175,198
|127,136
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|35,989
|31,970
|Convertible senior notes, net, current
|-
|634,023
|Deferred revenue, current
|974,264
|961,853
|Total current liabilities
|1,320,694
|1,862,713
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|260,926
|196,905
|Convertible senior notes, net, non-current
|982,402
|979,282
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|29,028
|22,693
|Other liabilities
|20,302
|9,383
|Total liabilities
|2,613,352
|3,070,976
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock
|3
|3
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,335,703
|2,689,013
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|12,190
|(4,701
|)
|Retained earnings
|91,222
|30,048
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,439,118
|2,714,363
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|6,052,470
|$
|5,785,339
| Datadog, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(In thousands; unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|33,885
|$
|51,697
|$
|61,174
|$
|138,152
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|15,048
|13,892
|39,125
|39,227
|Accretion of discounts on marketable securities
|(10,855
|)
|(12,844
|)
|(32,152
|)
|(39,539
|)
|Amortization of issuance costs
|1,046
|912
|4,556
|2,672
|Amortization of deferred contract costs
|17,231
|13,474
|48,061
|37,768
|Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized
|200,558
|142,190
|545,285
|411,875
|Non-cash lease expense
|9,060
|6,670
|26,450
|20,261
|Allowance for credit losses on accounts receivable
|3,967
|3,800
|12,382
|10,374
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|1,314
|9
|2,146
|352
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|50,559
|42,428
|38,887
|11,842
|Deferred contract costs
|(32,718
|)
|(19,153
|)
|(78,538
|)
|(51,323
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(13,116
|)
|(1,630
|)
|(12,036
|)
|(10,073
|)
|Other assets
|(162
|)
|1,465
|(3,200
|)
|3,636
|Accounts payable
|(61,341
|)
|(22,994
|)
|24,299
|8,576
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|30,010
|10,147
|32,408
|(5,709
|)
|Deferred revenue
|6,984
|(1,382
|)
|14,219
|27,284
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|251,470
|228,681
|723,066
|605,375
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(795,593
|)
|(905,632
|)
|(2,517,372
|)
|(2,145,933
|)
|Maturities of marketable securities
|631,163
|624,402
|1,884,273
|1,590,387
|Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
|(11
|)
|(40
|)
|13,125
|(32
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(16,786
|)
|(8,385
|)
|(40,686
|)
|(26,958
|)
|Capitalized software development costs
|(20,732
|)
|(16,692
|)
|(58,684
|)
|(44,286
|)
|Cash paid for acquisition of businesses; net of cash acquired
|(192
|)
|(210
|)
|(117,282
|)
|(654
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(202,151
|)
|(306,557
|)
|(836,626
|)
|(627,476
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|1,271
|1,257
|4,629
|5,201
|Proceeds for issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan
|-
|-
|28,578
|22,507
|Proceeds from issuance of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes, net of issuance costs
|-
|-
|(190
|)
|-
|Repayments of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes
|-
|(24
|)
|(635,547
|)
|(49
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|1,271
|1,233
|(602,530
|)
|27,659
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|982
|3,098
|9,709
|1,521
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|51,572
|(73,545
|)
|(706,381
|)
|7,079
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS-Beginning of period
|489,030
|410,963
|1,246,983
|330,339
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS-End of period
|$
|540,602
|$
|337,418
|$
|540,602
|$
|337,418
| Datadog, Inc.
Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|709,194
|$
|552,260
|$
|1,973,901
|$
|1,575,195
|Plus: Stock-based compensation expense
|8,038
|6,249
|21,472
|18,169
|Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles
|1,451
|1,230
|3,863
|4,538
|Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|169
|118
|520
|378
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|718,852
|$
|559,857
|$
|1,999,756
|$
|1,598,280
|GAAP gross margin
|80
|%
|80
|%
|80
|%
|81
|%
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|81
|%
|81
|%
|81
|%
|82
|%
|Reconciliation of operating expenses
|GAAP research and development
|$
|401,982
|$
|291,802
|$
|1,130,525
|$
|836,389
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|(124,288
|)
|(90,507
|)
|(342,468
|)
|(266,025
|)
|Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|(8,177
|)
|(6,316
|)
|(29,578
|)
|(23,724
|)
|Non-GAAP research and development
|$
|269,517
|$
|194,979
|$
|758,479
|$
|546,640
|GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|238,729
|$
|187,772
|$
|692,046
|$
|548,658
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|(41,463
|)
|(30,749
|)
|(113,030
|)
|(88,481
|)
|Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles
|(277
|)
|(208
|)
|(668
|)
|(618
|)
|Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|(1,480
|)
|(1,060
|)
|(4,409
|)
|(3,821
|)
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|195,509
|$
|155,755
|$
|573,939
|$
|455,738
|GAAP general and administrative
|$
|74,292
|$
|52,408
|$
|205,059
|$
|145,256
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|(26,769
|)
|(14,685
|)
|(68,315
|)
|(39,200
|)
|Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|(1,061
|)
|(1,621
|)
|(6,010
|)
|(5,199
|)
|Less: M&A transaction costs(1)
|-
|-
|(1,373
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP general and administrative
|$
|46,462
|$
|36,102
|$
|129,361
|$
|100,857
|Reconciliation of operating (loss) income and operating margin
|GAAP operating (loss) income
|$
|(5,809
|)
|$
|20,278
|$
|(53,729
|)
|$
|44,892
|Plus: Stock-based compensation expense
|200,558
|142,190
|545,285
|411,875
|Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles
|1,728
|1,438
|4,531
|5,156
|Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|10,887
|9,115
|40,517
|33,122
|Plus: M&A transaction costs(1)
|-
|-
|1,373
|-
|Non-GAAP operating income
|$
|207,364
|$
|173,021
|$
|537,977
|$
|495,045
|GAAP operating margin
|(1
|)%
|3
|%
|(2
|)%
|2
|%
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|23
|%
|25
|%
|22
|%
|25
|%
|1)
| The nine months ended September 30, 2025 are adjusted for M&A transaction costs, and these adjustments are applied prospectively, as these costs were not material to the consolidated results of operations in the prior periods.
| Datadog, Inc.
Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Reconciliation of net income
|GAAP net income
|$
|33,885
|$
|51,697
|$
|61,174
|$
|138,152
|Plus: Stock-based compensation expense
|200,558
|142,190
|545,285
|411,875
|Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles
|1,728
|1,438
|4,531
|5,156
|Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|10,887
|9,115
|40,517
|33,122
|Plus: M&A transaction costs (1)
|-
|-
|1,373
|-
|Plus: Amortization of issuance costs
|1,046
|912
|4,556
|2,672
|Non-GAAP net income before non-GAAP tax adjustments
|$
|248,104
|$
|205,352
|$
|657,436
|$
|590,977
|Income tax effects and adjustments (2)
|50,694
|39,617
|128,283
|114,655
|Non-GAAP net income after non-GAAP tax adjustments
|$
|197,410
|$
|165,735
|$
|529,153
|$
|476,322
|Net income per share before non-GAAP tax adjustments - basic
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.61
|$
|1.90
|$
|1.77
|Net income per share before non-GAAP tax adjustments - diluted
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.57
|$
|1.82
|$
|1.65
|Net income per share after non-GAAP tax adjustments - basic
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.49
|$
|1.53
|$
|1.42
|Net income per share after non-GAAP tax adjustments - diluted
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.46
|$
|1.46
|$
|1.33
|Shares used in non-GAAP net income per share calculations:
|Basic
|348,645
|337,562
|346,012
|334,779
|Diluted
|362,001
|357,635
|361,905
|357,331
|1)
| The nine months ended September 30, 2025 are adjusted for M&A transaction costs, and these adjustments are applied prospectively, as these costs were not material to the consolidated results of operations in the prior periods.
|2)
| Non-GAAP financial information for the periods shown are adjusted for an assumed provision for income taxes based on our long-term projected tax rate of 21%. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.
| Datadog, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(In thousands; unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|251,470
|$
|228,681
|$
|723,066
|$
|605,375
|Less: Purchases of property and equipment
|(16,786
|)
|(8,385
|)
|(40,686
|)
|(26,958
|)
|Less: Capitalized software development costs
|(20,732
|)
|(16,692
|)
|(58,684
|)
|(44,286
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|213,952
|$
|203,604
|$
|623,696
|$
|534,131
|Free cash flow margin
|24
|%
|30
|%
|25
|%
|27
|%
Contact Information
Yuka Broderick
Datadog Investor Relations
...
Dan Haggerty
Datadog Public Relations
...
Datadog is a registered trademark of Datadog, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.
Legal Disclaimer:
