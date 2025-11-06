Bpgbio Wins 2025 AI Drug Development Innovation Award From Biotech Breakthrough Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third consecutive win recognizes BPGbio's NAi® platform for advancing AI-developed drugs into clinical success

BOSTON, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPGbio, Inc., a biology-first, AI-powered, clinical-stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis, today announced it has won the 2025 AI Drug Development Innovation Award from the Biotech Breakthrough Awards.

This marks the third consecutive year that BPGbio has been recognized by the program, underscoring the company's industry-leading role in advancing artificial intelligence beyond drug discovery into drug development -where AI insights are directly shaping clinical strategy, regulatory planning, and patient outcomes.

Unlike most AI-based biotechs that apply algorithms primarily to target or molecule discovery, BPGbio's NAi platform is purpose-built to drive drug development decisions. NAi begins with human biology, not computational simulations - integrating one of the world's largest non-governmental biobanks (over 100,000 clinically annotated patient samples) with deep multi-omic and clinical data to uncover causal relationships between biological signals and patient outcomes. These interpretable insights guide trial design, patient stratification, and therapeutic prioritization-accelerating progress from bench to bedside.

“This award highlights what makes BPGbio's approach so novel and differentiated,” said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D., President and CEO of BPGbio.“While many companies use AI to discover targets, we use it to develop drugs. Our NAi platform translates causal biology into actionable clinical insight-improving trial design, de-risking programs, and, ultimately, bringing medicines to patients faster. Winning this honor for the third year in a row reflects the industry's recognition of that impact.”

A multi-arm Phase Ib oncology study involving 104 patients demonstrated NAi's power to drive drug development. Advancing efforts and integrating tissue and blood-derived multi-omic data, NAi identified biological signatures predicting response to BPM31510, BPGbio then prioritized glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and pancreatic cancer-mitigating risk and focusing on the most compelling biology in a patient-centric manner. These insights have translated into clinical progress: BPGbio recently completed enrollment in its Phase 2b GBM trial (topline results expected Q3 2026) and will seek FDA guidance in Q4 2025 for a potential expedited path in GBM.

“AI in biotech is often focused on the front end-identifying targets,” said Slava Akmaev, Ph.D., Chief AI Officer and COO of BPGbio.“NAi goes further. By combining causal inference, multi-omic integration, and clinical translation, it informs the full development continuum-from biology to bedside. That's how we're changing what AI in medicine can achieve.”

While most AI-driven biotech programs remain preclinical, BPGbio is among the first companies worldwide to advance multiple Phase 2 clinical trials with a therapy developed using causal Bayesian AI. This milestone establishes BPGbio as a pioneer in applying explainable AI to achieve real-world clinical milestones and improve the probability of success in the world's most complex challenge-drug development.

Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough commented,“BPGbio's NAi® Interrogative Biology® platform stands out for its ability to translate complex biological data into actionable insights that inform trial design, patient selection, and therapeutic strategy. This recognition highlights BPGbio's leadership in demonstrating how AI can meaningfully accelerate drug development and impact patient outcomes. Congratulations on winning the 'AI Drug Development Innovation Award!'”

About BPGbio

BPGbio is a leading biology-first AI-powered clinical stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis. The company has a deep pipeline of AI-developed therapeutics spanning oncology, rare disease and neurology, including several in late-stage clinical trials. BPGbio's novel approach is underpinned by NAi, its proprietary Interrogative Biology Platform, protected by over 500 US and international patents; one of the world's largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobanks with longitudinal samples; and exclusive access to the most powerful supercomputer in the world. With these tools, BPGbio is redefining how patient biology can be modeled using bespoke Bayesian AI specifically designed for solving large-scale biology challenges. Headquartered in greater Boston, the company is at the forefront of a new era in medicine, combining biology, multi-modal data, and AI to transform the way we understand, diagnose, and treat disease. For more information, visit .

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media contact:...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at