Russian Forces Hit Municipal Enterprise In Kherson

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson City Military Administration reported this on Faceboo.

"At around 11:00, Russian forces from the temporarily occupied left bank once again shelled the Dniprovskyi district," the report said.

It was noted that the territory of one of the municipal enterprises of the Kherson City Council came under enemy fire. The building was damaged, but no people were injured.

According to the post, during the past day, three settlements of the Kherson community came under enemy fire. Kherson, Sadove, and Antonivka were targeted by Russian artillery and drone attacks. Private and multi-story residential buildings were damaged. As a result of Russian attacks in the Kherson community, one person was injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Kherson region two people were injure over the past day as a result of Russian aggression.