AFFA Confirms U-19 Squad Update For Euro Qualifiers

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

There has been a change in the squad of the Azerbaijan national team for players under 19, Azernews reports.

Mehdi Mutallimli from FC Qarabag has been called up to the U-19 team instead of Hasan Nazarli, the midfielder of Turkiye's "Ankaragücü" club.

Note that the team will face the national teams of the Czech Republic on November 12, Northern Ireland on November 15, and Malta on November 18 as part of the U-19 European Championship qualifying round.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.