Thalapathy Vijay's LAST Film 'Jananayagan' New Poster Out: Superstar Stands Alone In Crowd


2025-11-06 07:00:32
The film crew has now released a new poster for the movie Jananayagan, which Thalapathy Vijay has finished acting in.

Thalapathy Vijay is a top star in Kollywood and the highest-paid actor around. He even said on stage he gets over ₹200 crore per film. The box office king also announced he'd quit acting for politics.

Even though Vijay's decision shocked fans, people welcomed his move into politics. His recent public meetings drew massive crowds, reportedly shaking up the ruling party a bit.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is waiting for his final film, 'Jananayagan,' to release. It's set for a Pongal release on Jan 9. Directed by H. Vinoth, it stars Pooja Hegde. Fans were let down with no Diwali update.

But now, the 'Jananayagan' crew has surprisingly dropped a new poster. It shows Vijay standing tall alone in a crowd, rocking sunglasses, a blue shirt, and a twirled mustache. Fans are already making it trend.

In this hyped movie, Vijay plays a role in a political story, possibly as a cop. Bobby Deol is the villain. The cast includes Mamitha Baiju, GVM, and Prakash Raj. KVN Productions produced it on a ₹300 crore budget.

AsiaNet News

