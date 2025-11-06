Oando PLC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wale Tinubu To Spotlight African Energy Leadership At G20 Investment Forum

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, November 6, 2025/APO Group/ --

Wale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive of Oando PLC, has been confirmed as a featured speaker at the upcoming G20 African Energy Investment Forum in Johannesburg, organized by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) ( ). His participation highlights the expanding role of African energy companies in driving growth, advancing regional integration and leading investment-focused dialogue across the continent.

Under Tinubu's leadership, Oando has evolved from a trading and downstream fuel-marketing business into one of sub-Saharan Africa's most integrated energy groups. In 2024, the company completed its landmark acquisition of Eni's Nigerian Agip Oil Company, significantly expanding its upstream portfolio and cementing its position as Nigeria's largest indigenous oil producer. Oando has since recorded strong financial performance, reporting a 164% rise in profit after tax to N210 billion for the nine months ending September 2025, supported by a 59% increase in crude oil and gas production. This growth reflects both operational resilience and an expanding role within Africa's evolving energy landscape.

Beyond its core operations, Oando is also positioning itself at the forefront of Africa's energy transition. The company recently launched Oando Mining, a subsidiary focused on exploring lithium and other critical minerals essential for clean-energy technologies. This move aligns with Nigeria's ambition to establish a foothold in the global supply chain for battery materials and demonstrates Oando's agility in adapting to the evolving energy landscape.

These developments align closely with the G20 African Energy Investment Forum's objective to mobilize private capital, accelerate energy infrastructure and position Africa as a central player in global investment flows. By convening government officials, financiers and corporate leaders, the forum seeks to turn the continent's abundant resources into sustainable economic growth. Oando's participation, backed by its proven track record in both conventional and emerging sectors, will offer valuable insight into how African companies can lead large-scale investment and development.

“Africa's energy narrative is rapidly changing, and the G20 African Energy Investment Forum represents a unique opportunity to showcase how far the continent has come in attracting serious investors,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.“Oando's participation highlights the strength and maturity of African companies that are not only driving production but also positioning themselves in the global energy transition.”

Tinubu is expected to share insights on Oando's expansion strategy and its broader role in strengthening Africa's energy value chains. His participation will highlight how indigenous companies can anchor investment, expand local participation and forge meaningful international partnerships to unlock new growth opportunities.

Ahead of the G20 African Energy Investment Forum and G20 Summit, the inclusion of industry leaders like Tinubu reinforces the event's mission to position Africa at the forefront of global energy dialogue. With its focus on mobilizing capital and advancing development, the forum stands as a vital platform for collaboration – where the next generation of African energy leadership, represented by companies like Oando, will help define the continent's path toward shared prosperity.

Click here ( ) to register for the Forum.

