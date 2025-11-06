Germany Commits 49 Million Euros (82 Billion Naira) To Support ECOWAS In Strengthening Peace, Economic Development, Health And Security In West Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ABUJA, Nigeria, November 6, 2025/APO Group/ --

Germany and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have reaffirmed their long-standing partnership with renewed commitment to deepen their cooperation in promoting peace, security, good governance, sustainable economic development, and institutional strengthening. To this end, the German Government is committing 49 million Euros (82 billion Naira) to support ECOWAS in strengthening peace and security, Economic Development and Health across West Africa. This is the outcome of a successful bilateral negotiation on Development Cooperation held at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria on the 4th and 5th of November 2025.

The high-level meeting brought together representatives from both sides, including Her Excellency Annett Günther, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Nigeria and ECOWAS, and Mr. Christoph RAUH, Director for Africa at Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The ECOWAS delegation was led by Vice President Damtien L. TCHINTCHIBIDJA, who welcomed the German delegation and reiterated ECOWAS' commitment to regional integration and resilience amidst political, economic, and security challenges.

The discussions focused on key areas of cooperation that form the foundation of the German-ECOWAS partnership, including peaceful and inclusive societies, regional economic integration, climate and energy transition, and health, with Germany supporting initiatives such as institutional reform, regional trade, climate-friendly energy solutions, and pandemic prevention and response.

The meeting also addressed challenges facing ECOWAS, including political transitions, economic pressures, regional unity and need for institutional reform. Both sides reaffirmed their joint resolve to overcome these challenges through dialogue, technical assistance, better communication of results and inclusive engagement with citizens. The negotiations concluded with a joint affirmation of commitment to ECOWAS Vision 2050 and Germany's Africa Strategy, emphasizing shared priorities for a prosperous and integrated West Africa and Africa-led solutions for peace and stability in the region.

Speaking during the high-level negotiation meeting, Vice President Damtien L. TCHINTCHIBIDJA commended Germany for its consistent partnership and longstanding support to ECOWAS.

“Following the last negotiations of September 2023 in Berlin, and the bilateral consultations held in 2024, in Abuja, we are gathered here today to take stock of the achievements and results of the ECOWAS-German cooperation and define priorities and clear perspectives for the next two years. Through our efforts and equitable partnerships, we are working assiduously towards deeper integration, enhanced peace and security with the ultimate goal of building an inclusive, resilient and prosperous region.” Vice President TCHINTCHIBIDJA said.

“The ECOWAS-German cooperation has made significant progress in the recent years, and this is due to two factors: increased convergence around shared priorities and improved coordination among actors. I would like to reiterate our commitment to this bilateral cooperation and express our deep appreciation to the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)” She added.

In her remarks, Ambassador Annett GÜNTHER emphasized Germany's enduring support for West Africa's stability and prosperity.

“Germany stands firmly with ECOWAS as a trusted partner, united by shared values of peace, stability, and inclusive growth. Our cooperation is not only about financial support and projects, but about empowering institutions, strengthening democracy, and improving the lives of people across the region.” Ambassador GÜNTHER said.

Mr. Christoph RAUH highlighted the principles of the cooperation between ECOWAS and the Government of Germany underpinned by their shared commitment to peace and security, regional integration and inclusive society

“Our cooperation with ECOWAS reflects mutual respect and a shared vision - to promote peaceful and inclusive societies, create economic opportunities, and strengthen regional solidarity. Together, we are building bridges between people, economies, and institutions for a better future''.

Germany has been a reliable partner of ECOWAS since 1985 and is currently funding bilateral technical and financial cooperation projects with ECOWAS of approximately €494 million. For the 2025–2026 period, Germany committed €49 million in new support, comprising €32.8 million for financial cooperation projects and €16.2 million for technical cooperation projects across the core areas.

Germany remains a strategic partner of ECOWAS, providing support through the Federal German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development and its implementing agencies GIZ, KfW and PTB. Over the decades, this cooperation has advanced regional peacebuilding, governance reforms, climate resilience, pandemic control, trade facilitation, and institutional capacity development.

