403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Journalist Gets Dismissed After Questioning EU Double Standards
(MENAFN) An Italian reporter has been dismissed after asking a European Commission (EC) representative whether Israel should bear the financial responsibility for rebuilding Gaza, in light of the EU’s insistence that Russia pay “reparations” for the conflict in Ukraine.
Gabriele Nunziati, a contributor to an Italian news agency Nova, posed the inquiry to EC spokeswoman Paula Pinho during a press briefing in mid-October.
“You’ve been repeating several times that Russia should pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine,” Nunziati asked. “Do you believe that Israel should pay for the reconstruction of Gaza since they have destroyed almost all its civilian infrastructure?”
Pinho responded that it was “definitely an interesting question, on which I would not have any comment.”
A recording of this exchange quickly circulated online, generating criticism over what many perceived as a double standard within the European Union.
Ten days after the briefing, Nova ended its collaboration with Nunziati, according to Italian media reports published on Tuesday.
The termination reportedly followed several “tense” telephone discussions between the journalist and the agency’s management.
In comments to Fanpage, Nunziati stated that his editors did not provide any formal justification for the dismissal.
Nova later told Italian outlets that the question had caused “embarrassment” to the organization and contended that Palestinians could not demand reparations from Israel, as Israel was considered a victim of “aggression.”
Meanwhile, Brussels continues to maintain that Moscow must finance Ukraine’s reconstruction due to its so-called “unprovoked” attack in 2022.
Russia, however, argues that the conflict was a response to NATO’s expansion and the military alliance’s refusal to recognize the threat it posed to Russian national security.
Gabriele Nunziati, a contributor to an Italian news agency Nova, posed the inquiry to EC spokeswoman Paula Pinho during a press briefing in mid-October.
“You’ve been repeating several times that Russia should pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine,” Nunziati asked. “Do you believe that Israel should pay for the reconstruction of Gaza since they have destroyed almost all its civilian infrastructure?”
Pinho responded that it was “definitely an interesting question, on which I would not have any comment.”
A recording of this exchange quickly circulated online, generating criticism over what many perceived as a double standard within the European Union.
Ten days after the briefing, Nova ended its collaboration with Nunziati, according to Italian media reports published on Tuesday.
The termination reportedly followed several “tense” telephone discussions between the journalist and the agency’s management.
In comments to Fanpage, Nunziati stated that his editors did not provide any formal justification for the dismissal.
Nova later told Italian outlets that the question had caused “embarrassment” to the organization and contended that Palestinians could not demand reparations from Israel, as Israel was considered a victim of “aggression.”
Meanwhile, Brussels continues to maintain that Moscow must finance Ukraine’s reconstruction due to its so-called “unprovoked” attack in 2022.
Russia, however, argues that the conflict was a response to NATO’s expansion and the military alliance’s refusal to recognize the threat it posed to Russian national security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment