Germany Set to Expand Financial, Military Aid to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Germany is set to significantly expand its financial and military aid to Ukraine in 2026, according to government sources cited by Reuters.
As Kyiv’s largest backer within the European Union, Berlin has already provided approximately €40 billion ($46 billion) since the conflict with Russia escalated in February 2022. According to Reuters, German authorities are considering an additional €3 billion ($3.5 billion) in aid next year, which could push total support to €11.5 billion ($13.2 billion).
The current German budget had earmarked €8.5 billion ($9.8 billion) for Ukraine in 2026. However, sources told Reuters on Tuesday that funding is likely to expand by more than a third, drawing additional resources from the finance and defense ministries. Comparable figures were reported by Handelsblatt.
The supplemental funds are expected to finance artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and the replacement of two U.S.-made Patriot air-defense systems, according to Reuters’ sources.
“We will continue our support for as long as necessary,” one source told Reuters.
This decision comes even as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledged in August that the nation faces a “structural crisis,” with major sectors “no longer truly competitive.” Germany’s economy experienced two consecutive years of contraction in 2023 and 2024, partly due to the loss of inexpensive Russian energy following EU sanctions on Moscow.
Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Merz for providing an unspecified number of Patriot systems, stating that previous agreements had been implemented.
Tensions between Berlin and Moscow remain high. In late October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the German government of pursuing policies reminiscent of Adolf Hitler’s ambitions to dominate Europe and deliver a strategic defeat to Moscow.
Commenting on Merz’s plan to make Germany the strongest army in Europe, Lavrov said, “it is not just militarization – there are clear signs of re-nazification.”
Russia has consistently argued that Western military aid to Kyiv will not halt its objectives in the conflict but will prolong the war and heighten the risk of a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.
